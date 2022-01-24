Legrand and Superior Essex Attend BICSI Winter Conference to Showcase nCompass Collaboration

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced they will be attending the BICSI Winter Conference with partner Superior Essex , in Orlando, Florida, Sunday, Jan. 30–Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Residing in booth No. 1015, the partners will showcase nCompass™ , their collaborative solution that offers a streamlined suite of high-performance copper and optical fiber communications cabling and connectivity.



BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders and is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. The nCompass solution is the ideal complement to BICSI’s event theme as an all-in-one solution of cabling, cabinetry, jacks and racks that offer a sustainable communications design able to handle any networking requirement.

“Our partnership with Legrand through nCompass, is an example to other companies of how to create sustainable building solutions by seeking close collaboration within the industry,” said Brad Johnson, President of Superior Essex Communications. “We’re looking forward to showing the ICT community the future of sustainable communications systems at BICSI Winter 2022.

In addition, the two partners will be addressing event attendees Tuesday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. in a session titled, “Now More Than Ever, Installation Matters!” The panel members will discuss the implications of common installation shortcuts on modern applications. The panel of industry experts includes:

Jason Finnegan, Copper Product Manager, Legrand Jay Grasso, CDCD, Field Sales Engineering, Legrand Kevin Kearney, RCDD, DCDC, NTS, Director, Field Sales Engineering, Legrand Corey Lacaire, RCDD, TECH, Field Sales Engineering, Legrand Amir Sekhavat, Global Director of Product Management and Enterprise Market Development, Superior Essex



“Unlike codes, IT standards are not enforceable by law and they are not just guidelines or best practices to follow at will,” said Kevin Kearney, Director, Field Sales Engineering, Legrand. “We look forward to addressing why shortcuts should not be taken during installation—particularly when working with high-speed fiber optic systems, PoE, or smart buildings.”

About Superior Essex

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work. Additional information is available at superioressexcommunications.com .

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

www.legrand.us

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

Public Relations

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6da135ae-9f01-4719-8871-5ec7e8e47a2a