The Worldwide Flexible Paper Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $79.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Paper Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Pouches, Roll Stock, Shrink Sleeves, Wraps), Printing Technology (Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing), embellishing type (Hot Coil, Cold Coil), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible paper packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 64.4 billion in 2021 to USD 79.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The global flexible paper packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because it is lighter in weight, cost-efficient, and uses less material as compared to other forms of packaging. The growth of the flexible paper packaging market is attributed to its high efficiency and cost-effective nature. Flexible packaging is particularly useful in industries that require versatile packagings, such as food & beverage, personal care, homecare, and healthcare. However, factors such as high production cost and capital investment of flexible paper packaging may inhibit the growth of the market.

In terms of both value and volume, pouches segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Pouches are projected to dominate the market for flexible paper packaging by 2026, in terms of value. The increased use of pouches is subjected to pouches being versatile, lightweight, and easy to transport. There is an increasing demand for pouches from the food packaging and e-commerce industries.

In terms of both value and volume, flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market. The demand for flexible paper packaging is mainly attributed since inks used in flexography are low viscosity, which enables the print to dry quickly and speeds up the printing process, thus saving the cost of production.

In terms of both value and volume, hot coil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Hot Coil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market. Hot foil embellishment is utilized across a wide range of industry sectors, but account for the highest share in the food and beverages (particularly confectionary such as premium chocolate, wine and liquor bottles, and other premium foods), cosmetics, electronics, banknotes, business cards, and greeting cards and artwork.

In terms of both value and volume, food is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Food is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for flexible paper packaging as changing lifestyles and busy schedules of the working population. Flexible paper packaging also reduces leakage and extends the shelf-life of products. Food products are the largest consumers flexible plastic packaging owing to their convenience and portability. The primary functions of food & beverage packaging are the reduction of food loss and increasing the shelf-life of food products.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC flexible paper packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for flexible paper packaging as a result of rapid economic development and urbanization. The growth of the flexible paper packaging market in this region is attributed by the flourishing food and beverage industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Asia-Pacific to Show High Growth Rate due to Rapid Industrialization and Growing End-Use Industries

4.2 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Embellishment Type

4.3 Global Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Region and Application, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf Life

5.2.1.2 Downsizing Packaging Material Usage

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries and Increasing E-Commerce Sales

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Multi-Layer Packaging to Pose Challenges for Recyclability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Branding Opportunities to Boost the Demand for Flexible Paper Packaging

5.2.3.2 Consumers' Preference for Sustainable Packaging

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Deforestation

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Prominent Companies

6.1.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.3 Yc-Ycc Drivers

6.4 Market Mapping/ Ecosystem Map

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Various Printing Methods for Paper Bags

6.5.1.1 Screen Printing

6.5.1.2 Foil Printing

6.5.1.3 Litho Printing

6.5.1.4 Flexo Printing

6.5.1.5 Digital Printing

6.5.2 Form-Fill-Seal Machine for Flexible Paper Packaging

6.5.3 Stretchable Paper for Novel Paper Applications

6.6 Regulatory Analysis

6.6.1 Paper Standards and Packaging Standards

6.6.2 Paper Standards and Packaging Standards Developed by Astm

6.6.2.1 Standard Practice for Conditioning Paper and Paper Products for Testing, Astm D685-17

6.6.2.1.1 Scope

6.6.2.2 Standard Guide for Validating Recycled Content in Packaging Paper and Paperboard, Astm D5663-15(2020)

6.6.2.2.1 Scope

6.7 Pricing Analysis

6.7.1 Changes in Paper and Packaging Pricing in 2021

6.8 Trade Analysis

6.9 Case Study Analysis

6.10 COVID-19 Impact on Flexible Paper Packaging Market

6.10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Sectors of Flexible Paper Packaging

6.10.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Food & Beverage Industry

6.10.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

6.10.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal & Homecare Industry

6.10.2 New Opportunities Amid COVID-19

7 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pouches

7.2.1 Economical and Efficient Packaging

7.3 Rollstocks

7.3.1 Designed to Increase Shelf-Life

7.4 Shrink Sleeves

7.4.1 Provide Esthetic Impact and Marketing Exposure

7.5 Wraps

7.5.1 Rising Demand due to Increasing Online Sales and E-Commerce

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Convenient, Easy to Handle, and Environment-Friendly

8 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Printing Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flexography

8.3 Rotogravure

8.4 Digital Printing

8.5 Others

9 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Embellishing Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hot Foil

9.2.1 Helps Attract Consumer Attention due to Its Esthetic Properties

9.3 Cold Foil

9.3.1 Provides Higher Level of Accuracy and Consistency in the Embellishing

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Provide Esthetic Impact and Marketing Exposure

10 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food

10.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Convenience Foods to Boost Market

10.3 Other Beverages

10.3.1 Shift in Consumer Preference to Boost Market Growth

10.4 Wines & Spirits

10.4.1 Rapid Urbanization, Changing Lifestyles to Boost Growth

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Rise in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products due to Pandemic to Boost Market

10.6 Beauty & Personal Care

10.6.1 Affordable Small Size Packaging to Boost Market

10.7 Others

11 Flexible Paper Packaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Market Ranking

12.3.1 Amcor Limited

12.3.2 Mondi Group

12.3.3 Sonoco Product Company

12.3.4 Sealed Air Corporation

12.3.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Pervasive

12.4.3 Emerging Leader

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

12.5.1 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Companies

13.1.1 Amcor Limited

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.4 Analyst's View

13.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.2 Mondi Group

13.1.2.1 Business Overview

13.1.2.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.2.3 Analyst's View

13.1.2.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.2.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.2.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.3 Sonoco Products Company

13.1.3.1 Business Overview

13.1.3.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.3.3 Analyst's View

13.1.3.3.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.3.3.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.3.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.4 Sealed Air Corporation

13.1.4.1 Business Overview

13.1.4.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.4.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4.4 Analyst's View

13.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.1.5.1 Business Overview

13.1.5.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.5.3 Recent Developments

13.1.5.4 Analyst's View

13.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

13.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

13.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

13.1.6 Sappi Global

13.1.6.1 Business Overview

13.1.6.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.6.3 Analyst's View

13.1.7 Ds Smith

13.1.7.1 Business Overview

13.1.7.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.7.3 Analyst's View

13.1.8 Coveris Holdings Sa

13.1.8.1 Business Overview

13.1.8.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.8.3 Recent Developments

13.1.8.4 Analyst's View

13.1.9 Sabert

13.1.9.1 Business Overview

13.1.9.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.9.3 Recent Developments

13.1.9.4 Analyst's View

13.1.10 Wihuri

13.1.10.1 Business Overview

13.1.10.2 Products and Solutions

13.1.10.3 Analyst's View

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Visy Proprietary Limited

13.2.2 Tupperware Brands

13.2.3 Silgan

13.2.4 Reynolds Packaging

13.2.5 Jujo Thermal

13.2.6 Linpac Packaging

13.2.7 Dart Container Corporation

13.2.8 D&W Fine Pack

13.2.9 Genpak

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hbvqv