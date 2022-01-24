MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 17-21 January 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 31,519 205.58 6,479,788 17 January 2022

18 January 2022

19 January 2022

20 January 2022

21 January 2022 270

300

310

310

310 207.48

197.00

192.45

193.19

202.00 56,020

59,100

59,660

59,889

62,620 Accumulated under the programme 33,019 6,777,076

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 17-21 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 108,019 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,39% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

