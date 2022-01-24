MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 17-21 January 2022:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|31,519
|205.58
|6,479,788
| 17 January 2022
18 January 2022
19 January 2022
20 January 2022
21 January 2022
| 270
300
310
310
310
| 207.48
197.00
192.45
193.19
202.00
| 56,020
59,100
59,660
59,889
62,620
|Accumulated under the programme
|33,019
|6,777,076
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 17-21 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 108,019 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,39% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments