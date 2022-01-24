Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagent, Equipment, Technology, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Synthesis Market by Reagent (Resins, Amino Acid, Dyes), Equipment (Peptide Synthesizer, Chromatography, Lyophilizer), Technology (Solid-phase, Solution-phase, Hybrid & Recombinant), End-user (Pharma, Biotech, CRO), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 730 million by 2026 USD 515 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and the development of advanced automated peptide synthesizers.

The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the peptide synthesis market, by product & service, during the forecast period

In 2020, the reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The peptide synthesis reagents market is further segmented into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes and fluorescent labeling reagents, and other reagents (such as protecting reagents, linkers, buffers, solvents, and solutions).

The requirement of reagents in bulk quantities, especially in the most preferred solid-phase peptide synthesis method of peptide synthesis, is another factor responsible for the large share of this segment in the peptide synthesis market. GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), AAPPTec (US), Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), Kaneka Corporation (US), Biotage AB (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are some of the major players operating in the peptide synthesis reagents market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the peptide synthesis market

The peptide synthesis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The high growth in this market is attributed to growing R&D funding, rising research activity, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in enhancing equipment and technology of production. The increasing applications of peptides in therapeutics is further expected to drive the peptide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Peptide Synthesis Market Overview

4.2 North America: Peptide Synthesis Market, by Product & Service and Country (2020)

4.3 Peptide Synthesis Market Share, by Technology (2020)

4.4 Peptide Synthesis Market, by End-user, 2021 vs. 2026 (USD Million)

4.5 Peptide Synthesis Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Peptides in Pharmaceutical Drugs

5.2.1.2 Increase in Research Activities and the Availability of Funding for R&D

5.2.1.3 Development of Advanced Automated Peptide Synthesizers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of a Unified Set of Regulations for Therapeutic Peptides

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in the Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Development of Personalized Medicines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Associated with the Route of Administration of Peptide Drugs

5.2.4.2 Addressing the Environmental Impact of Chemical Synthesis of Peptides

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Peptide Synthesis Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Technological Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Peptide Synthesis Market

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.5 Competitive Rivalry Among Existing Players

5.11 Regulatory Analysis

6 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents

6.2.1 Resins

6.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Technology to Boost the Market for Resins

6.2.2 Amino Acids

6.2.2.1 Amino Acids are the Basic Building Blocks for Peptide Synthesis

6.2.3 Coupling Reagents

6.2.3.1 Coupling Reagents Play a Vital Role in the Peptide Bond Formation

6.2.4 Dyes & Fluorescent Labeling Reagents

6.2.4.1 Fluorescent Labeling Reagents are Crucial to Understand the Success Rate of Peptide Synthesis Reactions

6.2.5 Other Reagents

6.3 Equipment

6.3.1 Peptide Synthesizers

6.3.1.1 Rising Automation in Peptide Synthesizers to Drive Market Growth

6.3.2 Chromatography Equipment

6.3.2.1 Reverse-Phase HPLC is Used for the Purification of Synthetic Peptides

6.3.3 Lyophilizers

6.3.3.1 Lyophilization Enables Longer Shelf Life and Eases the Transportation of Peptides

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Rising Research Activities in the Proteomics, Genomics, and Peptide Therapeutics Fields to Drive Market Growth

7 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

7.2.1 Ease of Use is a Key Advantage Associated with SPPS Technology

7.3 Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis

7.3.1 Large Quantities of High-Quality Peptides Can be Produced Cost Effectively with the Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis Technology

7.4 Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

7.4.1 Hybrid & Recombinant Method Enables the Production of Peptides with Higher Complexity

8 Peptide Synthesis Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1 Peptide Synthesis Products are Most Widely Used by Pharma & Biotech Companies for Drug Development Applications

8.3 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations and Contract Research Organizations (CDMOs & CROs)

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Peptide Synthesis Services is Driving the Growth of CDMOs & CROs

8.4 Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.1 Increasing Financial and Regulatory Support for Research to Drive Market Growth

9 Peptide Synthesis Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/SMEs

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies

10.7 Company Product Footprint

10.8 Company Geographic Footprint

10.9 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 GenScript Biotech Corporation

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.3 Merck KGaA

11.1.4 Bachem Holding AG

11.1.5 Kaneka Corporation

11.1.6 Biotage AB

11.1.7 Syngene International Limited

11.1.8 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.9 CEM Corporation

11.1.10 ProteoGenix

11.1.11 Bio-Synthesis Inc.

11.1.12 Dalton Pharma Services

11.1.13 AAPPtec

11.1.14 Vivitide

11.1.15 AnyGen Co. Ltd.

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 CSBio

11.2.2 Advanced Chemtech

11.2.3 Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd.

11.2.4 JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH

11.2.5 AmbioPharm Inc.

11.2.6 Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

11.2.7 CordenPharma International

11.2.8 ChemPep Inc.

11.2.9 CPC Scientific Inc.

11.2.10 Purolite Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvra02