FTI Consulting Appoints Four Financial Services Professionals

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the enhancement of its multidisciplinary financial services expertise with the appointment of four professionals.



Janet Hale joins as a Senior Managing Director, Troy Kubes joins as a Managing Director, and Deborah Love and David Stickney join as Directors. They bring expertise in consumer finance regulatory compliance, operations, change management and risk management.

“Today’s consumer finance leaders face many challenges, including the major shift occurring in the industry driven by factors such as changing business models, growing regulation and compliance pressures, communication challenges and new technologies,” said Stella Mendes, Leader of the Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting. “I am pleased to welcome Janet, Troy, Deborah and David to FTI Consulting. They bring a depth of knowledge and results-focused expertise to help our clients manage and address those myriad challenges and enhance enterprise value.”

Ms. Hale will work with FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment to help financial services clients manage change, overhaul their crisis management infrastructure, build and implement crisis management plans, and conduct crisis simulation drills. Ms. Hale joins FTI Consulting from the Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management practice of Treliant and previously spent 15 years as a consumer compliance and operational risk executive at KeyBank.

Mr. Kubes brings more than 20 years of experience from Equifax, where he most recently served as Vice President and Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. He was the company’s lead compliance officer for all U.S.-based regulatory compliance efforts, including strategic engagement in Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) examinations. He also was responsible for issues management, regulatory compliance frameworks and change management.

Ms. Love brings financial services experience in roles as a former CFPB examiner, Department of Labor investigator, and compliance professional with private and public companies. She joins FTI Consulting after eight years with the CFPB, where she was responsible for examining banks and non-banks with $10 billion dollars or more in assets to determine compliance with federal consumer protection laws and regulations.

Mr. Stickney was formerly a Commissioned Compliance Examiner with a specialty in mortgage origination. He joins FTI Consulting after eight years with the CFPB, where he served as a compliance examiner and developed and implemented supervision strategies for depository and non-depository financial services institutions. He was directly responsible for oversight of three top 20 mortgage lenders representing 5% of the U.S. mortgage industry.

FTI Consulting advises banks and financial institutions through various stages of the business cycle and constantly changing operating, competitive and regulatory environments. The Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting is comprised of bankers, compliance professionals, former regulators, restructuring and turnaround professionals, business transformation experts, forensic specialists, CPAs, CFAs, JDs, economists and technology professionals — all with extensive industry knowledge and expertise. The financial communications team within the Strategic Communications segment bolstered its ranks in the latter half of 2021 with expertise in corporate communications, public affairs and media relations. The team brings a background from regulatory agencies, the White House, and banks and works with clients across asset management, banking, payments, consumer finance, fintech and digital asset industries.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com