Jourdan Announces the Next Phase of Diamond Drilling at Its Flagship Vallée Project Aiming at Enlarging the Known Deposits

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is embarking on the next phase of diamond drilling on its flagship Vallée project. It is envisaged to drill 3600m or 18 holes of approximately 200m depth each. The aim is to significantly enlarge the known deposits in a northerly and easterly direction.



View of Vallée lithium property with envisaged Phase II drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c9b893e-e663-4ebd-a74d-89268b3fa70e

The drill program is anticipated to be conducted by Forage Hébert from Amos, Quebec, under the supervision of Alexandr Beloborodov Géologue Inc. (ABG Exploration) of Laval, Quebec.

The pegmatite dykes appear to become more abundant and wider further northwards and it is Jourdan’s intention to expand on historical drillholes during the next campaign. In the meantime, Jourdan has received permits for the next drill campaign scheduled to commence in the 1st quarter of 2022. This campaign aims at enlarging the strike extent of the multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the flagship Vallée project.

Jourdan’s Chief Executive Officer, Rene Bharti, commented, “The Company is planning a very intensive drill program for 2022, with the goal of establishing an initial mineral resource in the coming months. We believe that this is the next critical step in moving towards our ambition of becoming Quebec’s next lithium producer.”

“We are excited to embark on the next phase of drilling”, said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan, “and encouraged by the previous results to achieve our goal to extend the known deposit size substantially towards the north and the east.”

All samples are expected to be sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc.’s laboratory in Delson, Québec (“IGS”) for analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP finish. This laboratory is recognized by the industry and accredited ISO/MEC 17025 by the Standards Council of Canada. In addition to the quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) employed by IGS, Jourdan developed a rigorous QA/QC protocol for its operators, including the insertion of analytical standard samples, duplicates and coarse silica blanks on a systematic basis.

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s anticipated exploratory drilling campaign, including its expected scope and implementation, timing, administration, and anticipated results, and the Company’s ability to complete any future drilling campaigns to expand known deposits, to establish an initial mineral resource at its properties, and to execute its business plan, including its ambition of becoming Quebec’s next lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of minerals; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.