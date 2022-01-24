Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces The Execution of a Non-Binding Agreement to Acquire a Distribution Company Serving the Mid-West United States; Releases Updated Investor Presentation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“Salona Global” or the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD), ‎an acquisition-oriented medical device company serving the global injury and surgery recovery (known as recovery science) market, announced today it has executed a non-binding agreement dated December 10, 2021 (the “Agreement”) to acquire a medical device sales and marketing business (“Acquisition Target”) serving the mid-west United States. Additionally, the Company published an updated investor presentation.



According to due diligence, the Target has unaudited annual revenues of approximately US$3.8M with 27% gross margins. Under the terms of the Agreement, Salona Global would issue 1,000,000 shares on closing, 125,000 shares per quarter for eight quarters, and issue two shares for each additional dollar of EBITDA the Target generates for each of the same eight quarters.

This potential acquisition would build upon the strategy to create a fully integrated global medical device company and, if completed, would continue to add to the sales and marketing capabilities of the Company providing the opportunity for further organic growth as Salona Global build’s out its medical device product portfolio, either through acquisition or product development.

“With this acquisition we would add more sales and marketing capacity for our product portfolio,” said Les Cross, Chairman of Salona Global. “Our goal for 2022 is simple: Acquire more sales distribution businesses and build out our product portfolio, both by acquisition and internal product development. As with other acquisitions, we would add not just revenue and cash flow, but a strong team of professionals and a well-established sales channel in the Midwest United States. I have worked with management of the target company for decades and am very confident, in the event of closing, there is real opportunity for more revenue growth as a result. Now that we have an outline on the basic terms of an acquisition, we expect to close this transaction quite soon.”

The Agreement replaces a previous LOI announced on July 20, 2021 which is no longer effective.

The investor presentation can be found at www.salonaglobal.com/downloads

The Company is seeing and considering a wider variety of acquisition targets and product opportunities. Jane Kiernan has retired from the Board to devote more time to other pursuits. The Board appreciates the contribution she made.

Additional Information

There can be no assurance that any acquisition (including the acquisition with the Acquisition Target) will ‎be completed or the timing of any acquisitions. Completion of any transaction will be subject to completion of due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, and ‎applicable ‎director, shareholder ‎and regulatory approvals.‎

Readers are cautioned that the financial information regarding the Acquisition Target disclosed herein is unaudited and ‎derived as a result of the Company’s due diligence, including a review of historical financial statements and other financial documents.‎

