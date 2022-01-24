Oral Argument Set for March 8, 2022 in Worlds’ Appeal to Establish the Validity of its Patents Directed to 3-D Virtual Worlds and Network Architecture

Boston, MA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is scheduled to hear oral arguments on March 8, 2022 in the appeal filed by Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), seeking to reverse an adverse District Court ruling from April 30, 2021 that favored defendants Activision Blizzard Inc., Blizzard Entertainment, Inc., and Activision Publishing, Inc. Worlds has been in litigation with the Activision defendants since 2012, with Worlds asserting that the Activision defendants infringed Worlds’ patents directed to three-dimensional (3D) virtual world technology and network architecture. While this litigation was stayed in 2015 while Worlds defended its patents against six validity challenges brought before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), Worlds’ patents all survived these challenges. In 2020, the litigation stay was lifted, and the parties progressed through extensive discovery. However, litigation against the Activision defendants ended when the District Court ruled that Worlds’ patents were invalid under 35 U.S.C. § 101 as directed to patent-ineligible subject matter.



“We believe that both the law and evidence are in Worlds’ favor and that the District Court erred in its invalidity ruling,” Worlds CEO Thom Kidrin stated. “We hope that the Federal Circuit agrees that our briefing conclusively demonstrates that Worlds’ patents fully comply with section 101. The upcoming oral argument will allow Worlds’ attorney to engage the Federal Circuit judges in a meaningful dialogue regarding the merits of Worlds’ appeal. We view this as a welcome step forward in the long saga of our ‘David vs Goliath’ patent litigation against the Activision defendants.”

In its briefing to the Federal Circuit, Worlds argued:

that the District Court’s Order incorrectly viewed Worlds’ patents as implementing the abstract idea of filtering using conventional computer technology.

that the District Court incorrectly compared Worlds’ technology to a capacity limit for virtual worlds, even though Worlds’ technology increased the number of users who could simultaneously access a virtual world.

that the District Court’s Order overlooked Worlds’ successful defense of its patents before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).



A copy of Worlds’ briefing to the Federal Circuit may be obtained from the U.S. Government’s PACER system (https://pacer.uscourts.gov/) and via the link on Worlds’ website worlds.com.

Kidrin also noted, “Worlds created and patented the technology and network architecture that enabled us to create the first and longest continuously operating Metaverse, and our intellectual property (IP) additionally serves as the foundation for many of the massive multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) that dominate virtual reality online gaming today. We are confident in the validity of our patents and their role in the development of the online gaming enjoyed by millions of people today. We believe that Worlds will prevail in demonstrating to the Federal Circuit that our intellectual property is patent-eligible under 35 U.S.C. § 101, so that we can return to District Court to pick up where we left off in our infringement case against the Activision defendants.”

About Worlds Inc.

Worlds, Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), is a leading intellectual property developer and licensee of patents related to 3D metaverses. Worlds developed the technology that enabled the creation of the first and longest continuously operating 3D virtual world and serves as the foundation for many of the massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). The Company has a portfolio of 10 U.S. patents for multi-server technology for 3D applications. The earliest of these patents issued on an application filed November 12, 1996. A provisional patent application, serial number 60/020,296, was filed on November 13, 1995. These patents are related to each other and disclose and claim systems and methods for enabling users to interact in a virtual space. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com.

