Dermal Filler Market revenue to cross USD 9.4 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The dermal filler market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 9.4 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing elderly population along with increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures will stimulate the market growth.

Rising geriatric population base is one of the leading factors contributing to the market expansion in the coming years. Emerging countries are projected to witness maximum increase in elderly population base. As the dermal filler benefit the elderly individual’s aesthetics by restoring lost volume and uplifting sagging skin, expanding geriatric base will influence the product demand.

Expanding medical tourism for cosmetic procedures will spur dermal filler market progression during the forecast period. Rising cosmetic tourism to access advanced treatment in the countries with sophisticated infrastructure and relatively lower cost will drive the product demand. Southeast Asian countries are among the most preferred destinations for cosmetic procedures due to greater affordability over other developed regions across the world. Additionally, disposable income of population contributing to the increased tourism will highly accelerate the industry growth during the forecast timeframe.

Biodegradable dermal filler market dominated more than 95% of revenue share in 2021. Biodegradable filler is primarily preferred attributed to its safety with minimal complications. The modern biodegradable filler is considered as durable option and can be reversible in the case of adverse effects.

Poly-L-lactic acid segment valued at USD 100 million in 2021. Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) is a degradable and bio-stimulatory facial filler, that fosters an individual’s skin to produce collagen. The segment growth is attributable to several benefits associated with PLLA such as revolumization, increase in dermal thickness and lower safety concerns. The effects of PLLA appear slowly over the period and it produces natural results. In addition, lidocaine is majorly added to poly-L-lactic acid for improved patient comfort.

Lip enhancement segment held around 18% of the market share in 2021. Hyaluronic acid dermal filler is one of the mostly preferred fillers for lip enhancement and is widely accepted by a large percentage of population. Moreover, product development and introduction of new dermal filler for lip enhancement will spur the segment progression in the coming years. In addition, shorter recovery period and greater affordability in comparison with surgical lip enhancement will boost the segment revenue.

Dermatology clinics segment accounted for 57% of revenue share in 2021. Expanding number of clinics, offering customized services as well as growing healthcare infrastructure across emerging nations will augment the segment value. Additionally, rising adoption of lip enhancement and facial lift treatments will result in increased patient visits to clinics. Further, the adoption of innovative products and treatments across the clinics to broaden their service offerings will fuel the segment demand during the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific dermal filler market is predicted to witness 11.3% growth rate through 2028 led by the expanding geriatric population base with rising awareness about anti-aging cosmetic procedures. As HA filler offers effective treatment for wrinkling and dehydration associated with hyaluronic acid, the product demand is expected to increase. Moreover, the companies are partnering with local distributors to increase their sales in the region.

Major players operating in the dermal filler market include Allergan plc, Galderma and Merz Aesthetics, Sinclair Pharma plc, Cytophil, Inc., and Huons, Co, among others. Prominent companies are adopting numerous strategies such as business expansion strategies, partnerships, merger and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

