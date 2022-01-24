Wealthy Street Tattoo Delivers Full-Spectrum Tattoo Removal and Fading for Cover-ups in Grand Rapids, MI Featuring the Astanza Trinity Laser

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthy Street Tattoo, a household name in the Grand Rapids tattoo community, now offers advanced laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Trinity and Zimmer Cryo cooling machine. The renowned tattoo studio added laser tattoo removal to deliver flawless cover-up tattoos and completely remove unwanted tattoos. Wealthy Street Tattoo prides itself in delivering high-quality art and believes the Astanza Trinity will help perfect their craft.

“Many tattoo lovers have at least one tattoo they end up regretting or wishing they could change. Cover-ups are one of the most popular solutions for dealing with an unwanted tattoo but can be difficult to execute if the original tattoo is really dark and dense. With laser tattoo removal, not only are we able to create a lighter canvas to work, but we’re also removing size and color limitations that often restrict a client from getting exactly what they want,” said Johnny Spinoso, owner. “To ensure our clients receive the best laser experience and results, we invested in the Astanza Trinity to treat all tattoo colors and skin types and the Zimmer Cryo skin numbing technology to deliver the most comfortable treatments.”

The Astanza Trinity laser is revered in the tattoo removal industry as the most powerful triple-wavelength laser. This industry-leading system consists of two full-powered lasers, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser and Q-switched ruby laser, and produces 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm wavelengths for complete removal on the widest range of tattoo colors. The Trinity’s unique ruby wavelength targets resistant blue and green pigments that other lasers cannot, giving Wealthy Street Tattoo the ability to treat all multicolored tattoos.

The Zimmer Cryo is an innovative cooling machine that uses cold air technology to effectively numb the skin before, during, and after treatment. Freezing air (-30ºC) is directed to the treatment site and numbs the skin within seconds while reducing the risks of thermal energy from the laser.

“We are so excited to partner with Wealthy Street Tattoo as they transition to a full-service tattoo studio,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Director of Inside Sales. “Their love for tattooing matched with the Trinity’s efficacy makes them the superior tattoo studio in the greater Grand Rapids area."

About Wealthy Street Tattoo

Wealthy Street Tattoo is a leading tattoo studio that has been serving Grand Rapids, MI for over 10 years. Combined, their artists have over 60 years of experience and specialize in a variety of tattoo styles, including traditional, neo traditional, black and grey, realism, and more. Wealthy Street Tattoo offers advanced laser tattoo removal to remove unwanted tattoos, modify existing artwork, and deliver flawless cover-ups.

Wealthy Street Tattoo offers free consultations and tattoo assessments. Their laser technician is a Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) and received expert training from New Look Laser College. To schedule a laser tattoo removal appointment, call (616) 233-4848 or visit https://www.wealthystreettattoo.com/. Wealthy Street Tattoo is located at 1129 Wealthy St. S.E.​ Grand Rapids, MI 49506.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.