Fantasy 360 Strengthens VR Development Initiatives with HTC VIVE VR Division

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech”, “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce a long term development agreement with HTC Corporation (“HTC”) (TWSE: 2498), the leading technology pioneer in innovative virtual reality (“VR”) technologies, and its VIVE VR headset division, to assist with further development to elevate the Company’s hyper-immersive VR technologies to new levels.

The development relationship with HTC will ensure the Company is at the cutting edge of VR technology. Alvin Wang Graylin, a director of the Company and the President of HTC China, has been helpful in providing key industry insight and access to necessary resources.

The Company intends to develop its offering around HTC’s industry leading VIVE Pro 2 with its wireless adapter capabilities as well as its innovative new VIVE Focus 3 and Flow standalone headset and tracking platforms including its freshly announced wrist trackers. HTC’s platforms are uniquely positioned to allow the Company to leverage its deep knowledge in VR technology into the development of next generation hyper-immersive metaverse experiences.



“We are very excited to work with HTC and VIVE, including access to their senior technical team, to create even more engaging and hyper-immersive user experiences,” said Tim Bieber, CEO of Fantasy 360. “With our UNCONTAINED platform and technology we continue to advance the state of the art in VR experiences, creating the most robust, immersive and memorable experiences in the industry. Our relationship with HTC and VIVE will further elevate our Immersive VR technology and is an ideal platform to build our deep immersion experiences on.”



“We’re excited about our work with Fantasy 360,” said Alvin Graylin, President of HTC China. “Since joining their board, I have been impressed with their level of enthusiasm and dedication to providing unique and extraordinary hyper-immersive experiences for their clients. I believe the development initiatives will unlock an exciting and deeper level of innovation to further propel their products and technologies in such an exciting and evolving industry.”

The team behind Fantasy 360 Technologies is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President)

ABOUT FANTASY 360 TECHNOLOGIES INC. D/B/A IMMERSIVE TECH

Fantasy 360 Technologies is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

About HTC

HTC is an innovation company, creating powerful new products, solutions, and platforms in mobile and immersive technologies. Beginning with a vision to put a personal computer in the palm of our customers ’hands, we have led the way in the evolution of smartphones, and are now applying that same innovative approach to connected devices and virtual reality. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). For more information on HTC, please visit www.htc.com .

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by Vive X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, VIVEPORT, a global platform and app store with the world’s first VR subscription model that operates in more than 45 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative. For more information on VIVE, please visit www.vive.com .

