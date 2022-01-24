LiVDerm and Tarsus Announce New Dates for 2022 South Beach Symposium and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Conferences

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiVDerm and its parent brand, Tarsus Medical, have announced that the 2022 SBS and MOPD conferences will take place August 11-14th, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

"We made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the February 2022 dates because of mounting safety concerns as COVID-19 cases surged. Now, we are looking forward to gathering in August as we will feel confident we can protect the health and wellbeing of our valued attendees, faculty, partners, and sponsors.”

Doreen Brown, Tarsus Medical CEO

Both meetings are celebrating benchmark anniversaries this year; the 30th annual MOPD will take place August 11-12, and the 20th annual SBS will take place August 11-14 - both at the vacation-worthy Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Over four conference days, attendees will experience course sessions, interactive experiences, and networking opportunities that will elevate their medical, surgical, cosmetic, and pediatric dermatology practices.

Stay tuned to LiVDerm's website and social media accounts to learn more about the agenda, faculty, and venue for the 2022 SBS https://www.livderm.org/south-beach-symposium-2022 and MOPD https://www.livderm.org/masters-of-pediatric-dermatology-2022/ conferences.

