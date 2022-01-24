XCPCNL Business Services Announces Launch of New Subsidiary

Charlotte, North Carolina , Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture development company XCPCNL Business Services Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of its new subsidiary XCPCNL Tech, a boutique tech company that plans to leverage its knowledge, skills, and experience to provide pre-seed investment, mentorship, infrastructure and connections to developers of new products and start-ups. We want Entrepreneurs to be able to build their product and services under the guidance of other successful entrepreneurs, product experts, and investors — taking it from an idea to a fundable business. The subsidiary intends to launch three new projects that are designed to: (i) assist consumers in securing funding for cannabis businesses, (ii) support individuals in understanding how blockchain works, and (iii) help empower people to use their skills to earn money in the NFT marketplace.

“We are thrilled about launching our new subsidiary and XCPCNL Tech is the just beginning” said CEO Tim Matthews. “The leadership team is looking forward to working with our strategic partners and building value for our current and future investors. While the parent company keeps its core mission of providing marketing and other business services to companies such as Nielsen and Costco, we intend for our new subsidiary to allow us to leverage our knowledge, skills, and experience to help entrepreneurs bring their visions to life”

The three new projects are:

Token

Token is designed to offer a solution to the difficulties surrounding raising capital and investing in new cannabis ventures, initiatives, and companies due to strict and spanning regulations on traditional banking and capital markets. As a fintech platform and digital asset provider, Token takes the primary market directly to investors. Token’s aim is to create system that by allows for access to any qualified company that is seeking a fair way to raise capital.

NFT Incubator

As the hype around NFTs continues to grow and companies like Opensea dominate the marketplace, more and more artists and investors want to get into the NFT industry. Many are intimated by the highly technical and often risky process. NFT Incubator plans to offer a team of NFT experts equipped to help these artists turn their NFT ideas into a profitable reality.

2bitmine.com ﻿

Bitcoin and blockchain are becoming more prominent and revolutionary technologies. However, they can be difficult to understand how to mine, buy or sell. 2bitmine.com is a mining farm created in conjunction with BitcoinU, a website that offers mining-as-a-service and Bitcoin mining education.

The first mining farm will be built in Indianapolis through the partnership. We will maximize earnings by using the best mining strategies. Our goal is to ensure all miners have access to a high-speed mining rate and 2x profits.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

