Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Pennsylvania

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Pennsylvania have seen a growing number of Enphase® Energy System deployments, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, driven by power outages from extreme weather and rising energy prices in the state.



Residential storage deployments are accelerating in Pennsylvania, with the state’s capacity expected to more than quadruple over the next five years, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“With grid outages from extreme weather events becoming more common locally and across the country, Pennsylvanians are adding backup batteries to their homes to keep the lights on,” said Micah Gold-Markel, founder of Solar States, an Enphase Gold installer. “The Enphase IQ Battery has proven to be one of the most reliable, advanced batteries on the market right now. Paired with on-site solar and the Enphase App™, homeowners are using the product to ensure they have energy independence when needed most.”

“With electricity costs increasing by up to 50% for some Pennsylvania residents and winter storms putting reliability at risk, there’s never been a better time to invest in a dual solution for managing costs and resilience,” said Shaun Pardi, president at Envinity, an Enphase Gold installer. “The Enphase Energy System offers our customers unprecedented control and reliability, putting their homes’ energy usage back into their hands.”

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“We’ve seen the energy security and reliability benefits the Enphase system affords our customers in Pennsylvania,” said Ryan Farrell, director of business operations at Lumina Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. “With people spending more time at home over the past year, maintaining a steady supply of energy is more important than ever. Paired with the high-quality IQ microinverter, the IQ Battery gives homeowners the peace of mind to know they can depend on their electricity to keep flowing.”

“Enphase installers in Pennsylvania know their customers care deeply about energy reliability in the face of an aging grid and winter storms that threaten their electric supply,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to work with them to deliver homeowners the Enphase Energy System to ensure resilience, protect them from any increases in energy costs, and maximize their clean energy consumption.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

