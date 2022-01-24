Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Extension Amendment

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAP, LCAPU, and LCAPW) (“LCAP” or the “Company”) encourages its stockholders to vote in favor of the proposal to amend its charter (the “Extension Amendment”) to extend the date by which the Company has to complete a business combination from February 18, 2022 to August 18, 2022 (the “Extension”).



A special meeting of the Company’s stockholders (“Special Meeting”) to approve the Extension Amendment will be held virtually on January 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time and can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/lionheartacquisitioncorpii/2022.

The purpose of the Extension Amendment is to allow LCAP more time to complete its previously announced business combination with MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP” or “MSP Recovery”). Stockholders are not being asked to vote on the proposed business combination at this time.

The Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on the record date, December 31, 2021, are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of LCAP owned by them at the Special Meeting. Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held, and the Company requests the prompt submission of votes. The Company has made arrangements for stockholders to vote online, by telephone, or by mail, simply by following the instructions on their provided proxy card.

If stockholders have any questions or need assistance in identifying the 12-digit meeting control number or any other matter please call the Company’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc., at (800) 322-2885 (toll free) or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

If the Extension Amendment is approved and the Extension is implemented, the Company, the Company’s sponsor and/or any of its affiliates or designees will contribute to the Company’s trust account an aggregate amount equal to $0.0333 for each public share that is not converted in connection with the stockholder vote to approve the Extension Amendment. Such contribution by the Company’s sponsor and/or its affiliates or designees will be made as a loan that will not accrue interest and will be repayable to the Company’s sponsor, or its respective designees upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The contribution will increase the pro rata portion of the funds available in the Company’s trust account in the event of the consummation of an initial business combination or liquidation from approximately $10.00 per share to approximately $10.20 per share.

If the Extension Amendment is not approved, the Company will be unable to consummate the proposed business combination with MSP and, in accordance with LCAP’s charter, LCAP will be required to dissolve and liquidate the trust account by returning the then-remaining funds in such account to stockholders.

About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit: www.LCAP2.com.

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies designed to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com.

