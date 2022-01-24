Reservoir Acquires Publishing & Recorded Music Catalogs of Grammy-Winning Country Star Travis Tritt

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the acquisition of the publishing and recorded music catalogs of two-time Grammy award-winning Country singer-songwriter Travis Tritt. The deal includes shares of Tritt’s entire body of work, up to his most recent album, Set In Stone.



Tritt has been dubbed one of the prolific and accomplished “Class of ‘89” Country stars, with seven of his albums certified Platinum or higher and more than 30 million in career album sales. He also charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs Chart, including earning five #1s and twenty Top 10 hits. In addition, Tritt has won two Grammy Awards, four Country Music Association Awards, was named Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Born in Marietta, Georgia, Tritt began practicing music at a very young age, inspired by his church’s choir. Tritt released his debut LP, Country Club, in 1990, which included his first #1 single, “Help Me Hold On,” and went on to be certified Platinum. Tritt’s sophomore album, It’s All About to Change, achieved massive success, earning triple Platinum certification with all four singles, “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’,” “Anymore,” and “Nothing Short of Dying,” breaking the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. Notably, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’” also earned Tritt his first Grammy Award in 1992 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. Tritt took home his second Grammy Award in 1999 in the same category for “Same Old Train” with Marty Stuart and others.

Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier commented, “Travis is a pillar of the ‘90s country movement, and his influence continues to impact the genre and its chart resurgence today. The Reservoir team is so happy to be supporting both his publishing and master recordings, and building on our foundation of Country catalog classics with more of the genre’s biggest songs.”

Travis Tritt was represented by Jordan Keller and Sarah Smith from Keller Turner Andrews & Ghanem, PLLC.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

