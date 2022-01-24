Save Foods Teams Up with Galilee Export, Israel’s Second Largest Exporter of Fresh Produce, to Fight Food Waste

Galilee Export Advises They Will Switch to Save Foods' Treatment for All Bell Peppers Effective Immediately, Avocados to Follow

Miami, FL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAVE FOODS (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W) ( “SAVE FOODS” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection- designed to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, is pleased to announce that, following a series of successful trials, Galilee Export will require all their bell pepper suppliers to apply Save Foods’ treatment.

Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fruit and vegetables in Israel, with sales of over US$200 million a year. The initial plan is for Galilee Export to treat 100% of their bell peppers with Save Foods’ product, with avocados coming online shortly afterwards.

Dror Eigerman, CEO of Galilee Export and Advisory Board Member of Save Foods commented: “After several months of evaluating Save Foods’ treatment, my team and I are convinced of the benefits of these products. Not only do they reduce decay and prevent food waste, but they also improve the firmness of the peppers. These benefits will help us to offer our customers consistently high-quality produce with no chemical residues. We are excited to start working with Save Foods to extend our market reach to countries with stricter pesticide regulations and to treat other fruits and vegetables in the near future.

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., noted: “Our products address two of the major challenges of the food industry—food waste and loss reduction. Packing houses around the world are facing new challenges, such as keeping produce fresh throughout the —often long —transportation and distribution process, and maintaining quality and shelf life with significantly reduced pesticide levels. Many major packing houses are currently carrying out trials on our products. We are looking forward to working with Galilee Export and are confident that we will be adding more major clients to our portfolio soon.”

About SAVE FOODS:

Save Foods is an Israel-based Agri-Food Tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork allowing the stakeholders along the food chain to reclaim produce that would otherwise have gone to waste. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco treatment not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also help to ensure a safe-to-consume end-product.

About Galilee Export:

In 2011, the Milouot Corporation and Citrus of Galilee, both large agricultural cooperatives, founded Galilee Export Ltd. The owners of Galilee Export are third-generation farmers with over 50 years of agricultural experience. At Galilee Export, we are known for our high-quality produce, as we make certain that everything we grow and sell is compliant with international quality standards. Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fresh produce in Israel and supplies to customers all over the world. Our fields span over 9,000 hectares and are located all over Israel. Israel’s superb climate and our unique growing technologies contribute to the rich diversity of products in our portfolio. We are proud to produce and offer a wide range of fruits and vegetables, including avocados, citrus fruits, mangoes, Medjoul dates, pomegranates, Sharon fruits, grapes, sweet peppers, carrots, lychees, peaches, and nectarines.

Forward-Looking Information

