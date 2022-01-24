ZoomerMedia announces acquisition of blogTO

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (“ZoomerMedia”) (TSXV: ZUM) announces that it has acquired all of the shares of Freshdaily Inc. (“Freshdaily”), owner and publisher of blogTO, the leading digital source for local Toronto news, culture, restaurant reviews, event listings, and all the best the city has to offer. The acquisition provides ZoomerMedia a local audience that is unrivaled in terms of online and social media reach and engagement.

“Thus far we have been edging our analog radio, TV, and magazine products and audiences into the digital domain,” says ZoomerMedia Founder and CEO Moses Znaimer. “In aggregate our digital properties today deliver over 50 million page views a year. This acquisition will add 350 million+ such views (and growing rapidly) and is also intended to kickstart a suite of new, mobile-friendly, digital offerings that we will soon announce.”

“I'm a known believer in the local. Zoomer Radio and Classical FM already bring local news and life to the older demo. blogTO does that for the younger cohorts. Together they make a complete offering, for the public as well as the advertiser.”



Founded in 2004, blogTO has established itself as a leading local publisher in Canada across digital and social media platforms. Its web and social media following across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and other key social media platforms is unmatched in Canadian media, as is its reach and brand awareness among the key Gen Z and Millennial demographic in Toronto.



“This sale represents an exciting new chapter for blogTO,” says Tim Shore, Founder of blogTO. “Combining our digital experience and capabilities with the resources of ZoomerMedia will allow us to quickly expand in ways that would not have been possible otherwise. I particularly look forward to working with Moses and am confident his unparalleled industry experience and creative vision will help us grow and evolve in innovative and unexpected ways.”

Key transaction benefits for ZoomerMedia

Brings in-house one of Toronto’s fastest-growing digital publishers with leading audience market share and a demonstrated history of audience and revenue growth;

Adds nearly 3 million social media followers and 350 million+ page views of inventory a year;

Introduces a new and younger demographic to the ZoomerMedia fold, enabling a full spectrum offering to clients and partners;

Accelerates product development of daily digital video content;

Revenue and cost synergies expected from audience integration, cross-selling and multi-platform offerings across online, radio, TV, print and shows and conferences.



About ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM)



Founded in 2008 by Moses Znaimer (Citytv, CP24, MuchMusic, Bravo! etc.), ZoomerMedia is Canada's leading diversified multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's largest demographic - "Zoomers" or the 17.2 million Canadians aged 45plus - on all platforms: television, radio, print, digital, and live events. ZoomerMedia’s television properties include VisionTV, Canada’s only multi-faith specialty television service available in 8 million homes; ONETV: The Exercise and Entertainment Channel with fitness programs to work out and dramas, soaps and popular movies to wind down; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley; and FAITHTV, the Nation's Faith Station. ZoomerMedia also operates TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to Rogers subscribers in Ontario and New Brunswick. ZoomerMedia’s radio properties include The New Classical FM (96.3 FM in the Greater Toronto Area/103.1FM in Eastern Ontario/102.9FM in Southern Georgian Bay), English Canada’s only commercial all-classical music radio service; and Zoomer Radio (AM740 and 96.7FM in Downtown Toronto), playing The Original Greatest Hits. ZoomerMedia also publishes ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market, everythingzoomer.com - Canada’s leading provider of online content targeting the 45plus demographic, On The Bay Magazine, a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay, Ontario, and TONIC magazine, a freely-distributed Toronto health and wellness magazine published six times a year. ZoomerMedia's tradeshow and conference division operates the Toronto and Vancouver ZoomerShow, Canada's largest annual lifestyle expos and consumer shows for the 45plus, and produces Moses Znaimer's 3-day ideaCity conference. Both ZoomerMedia and CARP are located in The ZoomerPlex, a 2.6-acre state-of-the-art production and live event complex in Toronto's Liberty Village. For more information, visit zoomermedia.ca.



About Freshdaily Inc.

Freshdaily Inc. is the owner and publisher of blogTO. Founded in 2004 by Tim Shore, blogTO has established itself as a leading digital media brand in Canada and a popular source for info about local news, culture, restaurants and things to do in Toronto. In 2021, the site realized more than 350 million page views and reached over 6 million users a month. blogTO has one of the most popular Canadian media accounts on TikTok with over 360,000 followers and more than 2.5 million followers across other key social media platforms. The company is based in Toronto.



