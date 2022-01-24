CEOs of TEN Ltd. and EUROSEAS Ltd. Featured in Capital Link’s Shipping Trending News Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s Trending News Series features brief interviews with senior company executives who expand on recent corporate news and announcements.



TEN Ltd. Expands its Presence in the LNG Sector – Strategy Rationale & Expectations



Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) was recently featured discussing the delivery of the new ‘TENERGY’ LNG carrier and TEN’s further expansion in the LNG space. Dr. Tsakos comments on the rationale behind this strategy and also on the prospects of the LNG and tanker markets.



Euroseas Ltd. Pens a Fourth Lucrative Long-Term Charter – Positive Container Market Outlook to Continue

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) was recently featured discussing the fourth lucrative long-term charter concluded by Euroseas, the company’s fleet employment strategy and the outlook of the container sector.

