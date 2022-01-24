BLOCKS Now Available Inside HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet

San Diego, CA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today the addition of BLOCKS to its HUMBL Pay mobile wallet. The HUMBL Pay mobile wallet features the ability to buy crypto and send gasless, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on over 20+ digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BLOCKS and USDC Stablecoins.



As of today, HUMBL Pay customers can now buy BLOCKS using ACH, credit card and debit card directly inside the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet; as well as send BLOCKS via gasless, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to other HUMBL Pay users inside the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet.

“We believe we are entering a decade of Web 3, blockchain tokenization built on decentralized technologies like BLOCKS,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “Mobile wallets like HUMBL Pay will be a proving ground for the blockchain tokenization of consumer, corporate and government use cases.”

HUMBL is also working on the ability for customers to receive BLOCKS from external wallets, as well as adding BLOCKS swaps with digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC inside the HUMBL Pay wallet.

About BLOCKS

BLOCKS is an advanced tokenization standard on the Ethereum network that facilitates token trade interactions and assists with the removal of ambiguity around decimals, minting and burning on blockchain.

BLOCKS is available for the open-source development of consumer, corporate and government blockchain applications in areas like Mobile ID, Payments, Ticketing, Land, Title, Registries, Real Estate and more. For more information, including free BLOCKS Builders modules, visit: www.BLOCKS.io .

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases in areas such as mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

