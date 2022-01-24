Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the presentations from the January 19th and 20th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/352fXAR
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
January 19th & 20th Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Innocan Pharma Corp.
|(OTCQB: INNPF | CSE: INNO)
|GreenLane Holdings, Inc.
|(Nasdaq: GNLN)
|Columbia Care Inc.
|(OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW)
|TILT Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX: TLLTF | NEO: TILT)
|iPower Inc.
|(Nasdaq: IPW)
|Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.
|(OTCQB: CLCFF | CSE: CLC)
|Nextleaf Solutions Ltd
|(OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS)
|IM Cannabis Corp.
|(Nasdaq: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)
|MariMed Inc.
|(OTCQX: MRMD)
|Verano Holdings Corp.
|(OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)
|Keynote Presentation: 2022 Cannabis Outlook
Alliance Global Partners
|Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
|(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)
|The Valens Company Inc.
|(Nasdaq: VLNS| TSX: VLNS)
|InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|(Nasdaq: INM)
|Flower One Holdings Inc.
|(OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)
|Cannara Biotech Inc.
|(OTCQB: LOVFF | TSX-V: LOVE)
|NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
|(OTCQX: NLCP)
|CV Sciences, Inc.
|(OTCQB: CVSI)
|Unrivaled Brands, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UNRV)
|Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
|(OTCQX: DLTNF | TSX: DN)
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.