Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the presentations from the January 19th and 20th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

January 19th & 20th Presentations:

Innocan Pharma Corp.(OTCQB: INNPF | CSE: INNO)
GreenLane Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: GNLN)
Columbia Care Inc.(OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW)
TILT Holdings Inc.(OTCQX: TLLTF | NEO: TILT)
iPower Inc.(Nasdaq: IPW)
Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.(OTCQB: CLCFF | CSE: CLC)
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd(OTCQB: OILFF | CSE: OILS)
IM Cannabis Corp.(Nasdaq: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)
MariMed Inc.(OTCQX: MRMD)
Verano Holdings Corp.(OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)
Keynote Presentation: 2022 Cannabis Outlook
Alliance Global Partners
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)
The Valens Company Inc.(Nasdaq: VLNS| TSX: VLNS)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.(Nasdaq: INM)
Flower One Holdings Inc.(OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)
Cannara Biotech Inc.(OTCQB: LOVFF | TSX-V: LOVE)
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(OTCQX: NLCP)
CV Sciences, Inc.(OTCQB: CVSI)
Unrivaled Brands, Inc.(OTCQX: UNRV)
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.(OTCQX: DLTNF | TSX: DN)

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

 

        











        

            

            
