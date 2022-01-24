Global Battery Market Report: U.S. Imports Hit Record $8.6B - IndexBox

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by a market research firm IndexBox, in Q1-Q3 2021, electric accumulator imports into America totalled $8.6B, gaining 58% from the same period in 2020. This figure reflects total purchases of lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, nickel-iron, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer, and other electric batteries, as well as accumulator separators.



Shipments from China, the leading accumulator supplier to the U.S., spiked by 78% to $3.2B. Over the past decade, U.S. electric battery imports soared from $3B to $7.9B.

U.S. Electric Battery Imports by Country

In 2020, China ($2.4B), South Korea ($1.3B) and Mexico ($1.1B) were the largest accumulator suppliers to the U.S., with a combined 61% share of total imports. Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan (Chinese) lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 20%.

Top Largest Electric Battery Importers Worldwide

Global accumulator imports stood at $58.4B in 2020. The U.S. ($7.9B), Germany ($7.5B) and Hong Kong SAR ($3.5B) were the largest accumulator importing markets worldwide, with a combined 32% share of global supplies. China, Vietnam, South Korea, the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico, India, Hungary, Indonesia and Singapore lagged somewhat behind, accounting for a further 25%.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A123Systems, Akasol, AESC, BMZ, Bosch, Samsung, Hitachi, LG Chem, Panasonic, Sanyo, GS Yuasa, Frey New Energy, InoBat Auto, Octillion Power Systems, SK Innovation, Primearth EV Energy Co, OptimumNano Energy, Northvolt AB, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, Electrovaya, Coslight India, E-One Moli Energy, Varta AG

