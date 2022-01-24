Castellum, Inc. Announces Lieutenant General Bernard S. Champoux, U.S. Army, Retired to Join Advisory Board

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces Lieutenant General, United States Army, Retired Bernard (Bernie) Champoux joined the Company's Advisory Board. Castellum's Advisory Board seats experienced business leaders and senior cybersecurity/information technology (IT) executives with business, government, and technical expertise, useful in fostering the Company's growth.



" Castellum continues to focus on growth with an integral part of the growth stemming from access to an Advisory Board that provides meaningful contributions," said Mark Fuller, President, and CEO of Castellum. "Bernie brings exceptional leadership experience in the Army and a multi-national company in the defense sector. This experience will foster our continued and sustained growth."

Bernie Champoux joined Hanwha Defense in May 2017, where he formed and led the establishment of their US & Americas business for four years before moving to Government Relations in May 2021. Before Hanwha, he consulted for Lockheed Martin , L3Harris , CENTRA Technology , Analytical Services (ANSER), and the Defense Science Board . He is a founding Director at the Korea Defense Veterans Association , the National Defense Industrial Association, and Vice Chairman of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation .

Bernie served nearly 39 years in the US Army commanding from platoon through field army in light, mechanized, and motorized Infantry, with multiple tours in the US Army Rangers and numerous operational deployments, including over three years in combat. He led the 25 th Infantry Division as the last Division Headquarters in Iraq during Operation New Dawn.

Bernie was the Executive Officer to the Commander in Chief, United States Southern Command , and the Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was also both the Deputy and Chief of Legislative Liaison, Office of the Secretary of the Army.

Following in his father's footsteps who served as a company commander during the Korean War, Bernie served almost four years in the Republic of Korea. He culminated his tour of duty as the Commander of the Eighth Army while simultaneously serving as the Chief of Staff for United Nations Command, ROK-US Combined Forces Command , and United States Forces Korea . He received the Gukseon Medal, Order of National Merit from the ROK government, and the Department of Defense Distinguished Service Medal to contribute to the ROK-US Alliance .

Bernie received his BA from Saint Anselm College and graduated from the US Army War College and the Army Strategic Leader Development Program.

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. The Company recently announced its latest letter of intent to acquire an East Coast government contractor with over $4 million of revenue.

