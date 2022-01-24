Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. Announces Launch Of It's Product Immunojoy

Berlin, Germany, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayujoy Herbals Ltd (OTC Pink: AJOY), an herbal supplement company, announced today the launch of Immunojoy, a plant powered herbal supplement to boost natural immunity and reduce stress. Immunojoy is now available on Amazon.

Immunojoy is a unique blend of a variety of herbs including aloe vera, piper nigrum and chlorophytum borivilianum to boost the body’s natural immunity and delivers a potent 700 mg of ashwagandha to simultaneously reduce stress and thus increase the potency of the herbs boosting natural immunity.

https://youtu.be/1cbUCQlXV2A

“At Ayujoy, we firmly believe that plants have the power to heal and this belief will always be the foundation of our product development efforts. We sincerely hope that our consumers will reap the full benefits of this unique and potent blend of herbs to live healthy, productive lives” said Suyogi Gessner, CEO of Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. “We also believe that our partnership with Kaspien will enable Immunojoy to get the right amount of exposure, on product launch, to achieve success in a competitive market”.

Ayujoy believes in providing the highest level of transparency. Through its “Know your Herbs” traceability program, consumers can enter the batch number located on the label and access the test reports of the product to validate its purity, potency, and integrity. This is an attempt by Ayujoy to educate the consumer as the company believes that consumers have the right to know what they are putting in their body. To access test reports, please visit https://ayujoy.com/know-your-herbs/ .

Kaspien will be responsible for managing Immunojoy on the Amazon platform. Apart from creating a SEO optimized product listing, Kaspien will also be responsible for managing content optimization, client reviews and feedback, Amazon Marketplace Compliance, intellectual property rights protection and counterfeit mitigation. In addition to the above, Kaspien will also market Immunojoy across various social media platforms and use it’s proprietary AdManager software to drive Immunojoy’s sales on Amazon.

Kaspien’s proprietary marketplace growth platform is built upon a data engine that synthesizes 1 billion data points daily from over 10 million unique products. It provides actionable market intelligence and automation to efficiently market products on leading marketplaces. Managing over 4000 brands, Kaspien has registered over $1 billion in retail sales since 2008. It has also achieved an average 30% sales growth for all brands under management whilst averaging a hyper efficient 6% advertising cost of sales (ACOS) on the Amazon platform.

For more information, please visit www.kaspien.com .

About Ayujoy:

Ayujoy is a herbal supplements company which believes in harnessing the power of nature to keep people healthy. Ayujoy was born out of a love for nature and humanity and truly believes that plants and herbs hold the key to healing. The company aims to make people’s lives happier and healthier by emphasizing on the fact that prevention is always better than cure.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Investor Relations

Preya Narain

347-837-0626

info@preya.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ayujoyherbals/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ayujoyherbals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ayujoyherbal/

Website: www.ayujoy.com

Attachment