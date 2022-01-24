Health Monitor Network® Designated One of the Best Workplaces in the United States

Montvale,NJ, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network®, a nationally recognized targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry, today announced that the company has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. Furthermore, it is one of only five healthcare-focused companies in NJ with at least 90% of employees reporting being satisfied at work.

“The Health Monitor employees have said it better than I can. Their sense of pride and passion, especially now during these challenging times working through the pandemic, speaks to their commitment and sense of purpose here. It is so gratifying to see them demonstrate our company’s values of transparency, initiative and teamwork. We are honored to be recognized with this distinction,” said David Paragamian, CEO, Health Monitor Network.

Utilizing the latest research-backed methodologies, Great Place to Work® comprehensively surveys employees about their company and management. Health Monitor Network received some of the highest accolades in the region and the country, with a remarkable 90% of employees reporting the company as a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at typical U.S. based companies.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. In fact, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified Great Place to Work® and are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

An industry pioneer, with over four decades of experience in delivering targeted healthcare engagement solutions for patients and health care providers at all points of care, Health Monitor is a company with passion, dedicated to providing patients and healthcare professionals with the best educational content that delivers better healthcare outcomes.

“Great Place to Work® Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Health Monitor Network is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees’ report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

