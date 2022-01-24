Boulder Entrepreneurs Launch Basecamp Collective and 1x100 Brand Challenge to Support Those Impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of homes and businesses in Superior and Louisville, Colorado were devastated by the Marshall Fire on Dec. 30, 2021. More than 1,000 homes were lost and another 3,000 were damaged, displacing close to 10,000 people and significantly impacting the social and economic ecosystems of Boulder County. Boulder entrepreneurs, Jeff Donaldson of FocusedBrands and Luke Vernon of Ridgeline Ventures, launched the Basecamp Collective that has mobilized more than 400 Colorado volunteers and 124 businesses to support community recovery efforts while many families continue to navigate the processes for federal and state support. With the support of philanthropic partner, GLAM4GOOD, three donated retail locations in Louisville, CO are now open to offer those impacted by the fire free new and gently used clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other essential items.

650 families have applied for financial relief and product support through Basecamp Collective to date. High demand items include toiletries, athletic and sports gear, school supplies and electronics, and baby essentials, such as diapers, wipes and toys.

The 1X100 Brand Challenge Starts Today

The Basecamp Collective is calling all brands to put their unused products to use and donate one pallet of items to help 100 impacted Colorado families. Every pallet of product can make a significant impact for families in getting back on their feet with the clothing, gear, and personal care products.

With the Outdoor Retailer Show taking place in Denver January 26-28, the Collective is asking brands in attendance to consider donating one pallet of product from the show that would otherwise be shipped back to a corporate warehouse where it would sit unused. The Basecamp Collective's army of volunteers will help pack and transport pallets of donated items to its retail stores supporting fire relief.

Some of the brands that have gotten behind the 1x100 Brand Challenge include American Eagle, The North Face, Vans, Jansport, Sonos and Eagle Creek with others donating new electronics, personal care items, footwear, and outdoor equipment.

"We believe that as a community we can make our response more life-changing than the tragedy itself," said Basecamp Collective Co-founder, Jeff Donaldson. "With minimal effort, product brands can make a scalable difference in these families' lives as they start the rebuilding process."

The Basecamp Collective has partnered with the GLAM4GOOD foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in New York that gives new clothing, personal care essentials, eyewear, and eye care to people in need. Their support allows all brands donating to Basecamp Collective to receive a tax-deductible receipt.

The goal is to collect $2,000,000 of in-kind brand donations ranging from $50,000-$2560,000 in product value and $1,000,000 in monetary donations through the Marshall Fire Family Relief Fund. To date, more than $1,000,000 of in-kind donations has been contributed from brands around the country and $788,000 in monetary donations from individuals and brands. All of these items and money are distributed directly to families, firefighters, and educators in need. Among the items donated are more than 300 bikes for men, women, and kids provided by The Pro's Closet, Tour de Cure, Woom Bikes, and Wish for Wheels.

The distribution system created by Basecamp, which includes a 15,000 square foot warehouse, three storefronts, and direct access to almost 700 families in need ensures that donated products will never be resold or end up in thrift shops. Items in all Basecamp Collective stores are free to the people who have been displaced and first responders supporting the communities.

If you are a brand that would like to take part in the product donation challenge, please visit www.basecampcollective.org/donate and provide your information.

About the Basecamp Collective

The Basecamp Collective is a newly formed 501(c)(3) made up of entrepreneurs, parents, and educators who are volunteering time and talent to harness the collective support of other community members. The goal is to make a big impact together to support those who lost everything in the Marshall Fire. Free shopping for families can be found at 551 East South Boulder Road in Louisville, CO. Please visit www.basecampcollective.org for more information or email jeff@basecampcollective.org with any questions.

About GLAM4GOOD

The GLAM4GOOD Foundation is a non-profit organization that creates and celebrates social impact, and empowerment through beauty and style. The foundation harnesses the healing power, joy, and attention that fashion and beauty bring to raise awareness, bolster self-esteem, promote healing and honor courage. The organization partners with non-profits, media outlets and fashion and beauty brands to provide life-changing makeovers, clothing giveaways and confidence-bolstering fashion and beauty initiatives for everyday heroes and people in need. Please visit https://glam4good.com for more information.

