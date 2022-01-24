Escape Live Open New Escape Rooms and VR Experiences in Liverpool One Retail and Leisure Complex

Liverpool, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the country’s leading escape room and virtual reality experience providers, Escape Live, have announced the official opening of their latest location in Liverpool.

Situated in the stunning Liverpool One retail and leisure complex, Escape Live bring with them some of the most popular and immersive escape rooms and VR games available to players in the UK.

With established escape rooms and VR arena in Birmingham, as well as escape room only sites in Chelmsford, Coventry, Southend on Sea and Stratford Upon Avon, Escape Live officially opened the doors to their new Liverpool location in January 2022. In that short space of time, they’ve received glowing reviews from customers, making it a very successful launch for the Escape Live team.

Below, we outline what customers can expect to experience when booking Escape Live Liverpool:

The best escape rooms in Liverpool

With official rooms for Peaky Blinders and Horrible Histories, along with Jack the Ripper, Dr Watson’s Office and Prison Break, there’s something for everyone at Escape Live Liverpool.

Immersive sets and captivating storylines allow both hardened escape room experts and families who want a fun day out to experience teamwork, puzzle solving, role play and detective work. From finding and destroying incriminating evidence that saves the Shelby family in Peaky Blinders ‘The Raid’, to helping Dr Watson find clues to unveil the identity of a suspicious individual in ‘Dr Watson’s Office’ you’ll be against the clock, aiming to solve mysteries and escape in time.

Browse the range of escape rooms available to book today at Escape Live Liverpool via the website.

Virtual worlds to explore and games to conquer in the VR arena

Don your VR headset and be propelled into worlds and environments like no other at Escape Live Liverpool.

With a vast range of games that can be played by 2-4 players, you can find yourself trying to avoid a nuclear disaster at Chernobyl, solving puzzles to escape lost pyramids, facing the horrors of an abandoned cabin in the woods, or plunging into a world of magic with the Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.

Truly mesmeric VR worlds and games can be booked today via the Escape Live Liverpool website.

Bar and social spaces to relax with family and friends

Alongside the fantastic escape rooms and VR arena at Escape Live Liverpool, there’s also a bar and social area to relax and unwind with friends and family.

Most of the escape rooms and VR games take around 60 minutes to complete, so indulging in food and having a few drinks before or after is a great way to extend your time at the venue. Many of the players enjoy sitting at the bar and chatting about the puzzles they solved, the clues they found, and whether or not they managed to escape in time!

Custom events with food and drink and for hen and stag parties, birthdays, corporate team meetings and special occasions

Escape Live Liverpool can cater for both small and large groups. Whether you’re looking for a night to remember as part of your stag or hen party, you want a team building activity for your workplace that captivates employees, or you and a few friends are celebrating a birthday, there’s no better place for the special occasion.

The team can deliver experiences based on your requirements. If you have a particularly large group, give them a call on 0151 318 5800 to discuss booking options.





About Escape Live:

Escape Live is a national company that provides escape room and virtual reality experiences across its many locations in the UK. From team building and corporate events to family-fun days out and everything in between, they boast the best escape room and VR experiences in the country. Find a location near you by visiting the website today: https://www.escapelive.co.uk/

https://thenewsfront.com/escape-live-open-new-escape-rooms-and-vr-experiences-in-liverpool-one-retail-and-leisure-complex/