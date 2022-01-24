Trace Systems Awarded All Partners Access Network Support Task Order by the Defense Information Systems Agency in Support of the United States Air Force

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace Systems Inc. ― a leading innovator in virtualized technologies, communications, enterprise information technology (IT), and cybersecurity services and solutions ― was recently awarded the All Partners Access Network (APAN) task order by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) in support of the United States Air Force (USAF). APAN is the premier unclassified information sharing and collaboration network for the Department of Defense (DoD).

APAN provides community spaces and collaborative tools for the DoD and partners to leverage information for planning, training and responding to business and mission objectives, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. APAN provides these tools for individuals and organizations who do not have access to traditional DoD systems and networks, allowing them to participate in information sharing and collaborative events.

"By leveraging our deep mission partner networking and information exchange expertise, Trace will deliver APAN services which enable the entire mission partner environment (MPE) to effectively collaborate and connect across teams and geographic boundaries," said Jeremy Ross, vice president of strategic programs. "We are proud of this opportunity to provide additional support and sustainment to better enable information sharing for the MPE."

About Trace Systems

Trace Systems Inc. develops solutions to complex technical requirements and provides services to meet customers' needs. Since 2006, Trace has addressed mission-critical requirements for the United States, DoD, and its mission and coalition partners in every corner of the globe.

