Metro Supply Chain releases new white paper: “Driving fleet electrification forward: a guide to zero emission last mile delivery” to help businesses lessen their carbon footprint

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Metro Supply Chain released a white paper, “Driving fleet electrification forward: A guide to zero emission last-mile delivery,” which outlines both the business and environmental benefits to companies from adopting electric vehicles (EVs). The white paper details Metro Supply Chain’s ongoing journey to transitioning its last-mile delivery fleet to zero emission, while providing businesses with a roadmap they can use to build their own electrification strategies.



“Metro Supply Chain is committed to lessening the impact of our supply chain’s emissions and support our customers in reducing their own carbon footprint through electric delivery, and we’re investing in the trucks and infrastructure to get us there,” explains John Fahidy, Vice-President of Transportation Solutions at Metro Supply Chain and one of three authors of the white paper. “Our hope is this white paper will offer readers a better understanding of the ways in which fleet electrification can not only benefit their businesses, but also their customers, employees and investors, our country and, most importantly, our climate.”

While the climate crisis adds an urgency to EV transition, fleet electrification is still a process. The white paper outlines Metro Supply Chain’s EV adoption decision tree, which includes everything from building a business case leadership can buy into and where to launch an EV fleet in Canada, to choosing the right trucks and chargers for its business needs.

Companies can also learn:

Why the transport industry faces decarbonization challenges

Important market trends driving electric vehicle (EV) adoption

The need to be an early adopter in EV transportation

Relevant policies and areas of government support

Best practices to follow when transitioning to an electric fleet



As companies look to transition to EV fleets, one notable gap in Canada is around the infrastructure needed to charge heavy-duty commercial EVs. While companies like Metro Supply Chain are investing in stations that enable last-mile deliveries in core city areas, there isn’t enough to support long-haul shipments that require refuelling on Canada’s highways. This is one reason why Metro Supply Chain built its own charging capabilities through an innovative mobile station.

“If Canada wants to slash its emissions to zero by 2050, we will need reliable charging for the logistics sector. In the meantime, with more of our customers wanting to cut their own emissions, there’s an opportunity for us to take a lead in innovating infrastructure solutions that will drive the whole industry forward,” says Thayani Dayahparan, Principal Solutions and Innovation Architect at Metro Supply Chain and white paper author.

While companies could wait to see if future policies favour more EV-related financial incentives and logistics before committing to zero-emission delivery, delaying will put businesses further out of step with today’s environmentally conscious consumers.

“In October 2019, we were one of only two logistics companies to adopt Class 5 electric vehicles,” explains Cedric George, white paper author and President of Custom Delivery Solutions, Metro Supply Chain’s last-mile delivery division. “In early 2021, we grew our electric fleet to include Class 6 OEM EVs to meet a large retailer’s needs for sustainable deliveries. We’ve committed to growing our fleet over the coming years to support our customers with cost-effective zero-emission delivery across the country.”

