Noted Tech Entrepreneurs Launch New Detroit-Area Venture Capital Firm

DETROIT, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit-area entrepreneurs and brothers Josh and Ethan Linkner have teamed up to form a new venture capital firm investing in early-stage software companies. Muditā Venture Partners is a $40 million fund focusing on the future of learning, the future of work, the future of sustainability, and the future of security. The firm is based in metro Detroit with additional offices in Ann Arbor and Chicago.

"Ethan and I look forward to playing an active role in scaling software businesses that have a positive impact on humanity," said co-Managing Partner Josh Linkner, who was the Founding Partner and former CEO of Detroit Venture Partners. Prior to DVP, Linkner was the founder and former CEO of ePrize, a digital promotion pioneer that was acquired by private equity firm Catterton Partners in 2012. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, innovation keynote speaker, and chairman of Platypus Labs.

"The pandemic was a reset button for how the many people think, work, buy, and behave. We are at a unique time in the evolution of digital transformation, where new businesses have an opportunity to quickly make a significant impact," said co-Managing Partner Ethan Linkner. Ethan was the co-founder of Chicago-based LearnCore, a SaaS-based corporate training platform that was acquired in 2018 by ShowPad.

"The term 'Muditā' is a Sanskrit word that means 'deriving joy and meaning from other people's success,'" Josh Linkner explains. "We don't believe you have to be a raging jerk to be successful. Our approach focuses on lifting people up, not kicking them down. We've imbued kindness and generosity into our approach, which we believe are force-multipliers in the knowledge economy. Compassion and intensity are not mutually exclusive."

The firm already has two portfolio companies and plans to make many more investments in the near future.

For more information, please visit MuditaVP.com or contact:

Josh Linkner

Managing Partner

Josh@MuditaVP.com

248.206.7066

Related Images











Image 1: Mudita Venture Partners





Mudita Venture Partners logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment