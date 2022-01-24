MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (ERE) announced the release today of an article that explores healthcare real estate investor sentiment for physician owned real estate in Florida.

Andy Matti, Author and Associate with ERE, highlights that, "Demand for healthcare real estate is expected to reach new highs in 2022. This trend uniquely positions physicians who own their real estate to capitalize on unprecedented values."

Titled, "Physician Owned Real Estate: Florida Poised to Prosper in 2022", the article provides a look into the future of healthcare real estate based on historical data with a general consensus that healthcare real estate investors remain consistent in their pursuit to acquire properties.

"Even if a real estate sale doesn't meet the ownership's current objectives, addressing potential partnership challenges early will maximize the value and security of their investment," said Collin Hart, CEO and Managing Director of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors.

About ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors

The ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors team (ERE) is led by real estate veterans with over 70 years of combined experience. We have collectively advised on 184 real estate transactions nationwide, totaling over $1.3 billion in asset value. With a focus on structuring sale and leaseback transactions between healthcare operators and the most aggressive institutional real estate buyers in the market, the ERE team identifies solutions that meet the objectives of their clients. www.ereadv.com

