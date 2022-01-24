Modern Métis Woman 2021-2022 Scholarship Recipients

KINGSTON, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) announces that their 2021-2022 scholarship recipients are Tatianna Pelletier from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and Hannah Gragg from Full Sail University. Ms. Pelletier is a mother and member of Métis Nation of Alberta. Ms. Pelletier hopes to be a knowledge keeper and showcase the importance of intergenerational wellbeing. Ms. Gragg is a member of the Wyandotte Nation. Ms. Gragg honors the women in her community and expresses the importance of educational justice. Modern Métis Woman makes post-secondary education accessible for Indigenous women in Canada.



About Modern Métis Woman

Modern Métis Woman is a non-government (NGO) incorporated non-profit registered with Canada Revenue. Modern Métis Woman provides post-secondary scholarships to identifying Indigenous women. Modern Métis Woman also provides art scholarships to Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists in Canada. Modern Métis Woman seeks out photos, short stories, novels, blogs, poems, paintings, and any other creative expressions of art that are in support of or by Indigenous peoples.

The Scholarship

Modern Métis Woman is a private, non-profit, micro-finance organization that lends itself to furthering Indigenous women's education. Carleigh Milburn, the founder of Modern Métis Woman, started this organization in 2017 with her personal funds to support Indigenous women's education. Modern Métis Woman provides scholarships to Indigenous women yearly.

