Chiesi USA, Inc. Receives Top Employer in the U.S. Certification for 2022

Chiesi USA celebrates seven consecutive years of recognition from the Top Employers Institute

CARY, N.C., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), announced today that the company has been named a Top Employer in the United States for the seventh year in a row. The Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best practices worldwide, certifies this recognition each year with nearly 1,700 honorees globally.

“This recognition brings immense gratitude throughout our organization, especially after nearly two years of transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “The needs and priorities of our employees have changed, so our strategies have changed to meet them, all while continuing to create a workplace culture that respects, values and fulfills every member of our team.”

Top Employer certification requires an in-depth assessment of a company’s HR practices through the HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains: business and people strategy (Steer), digital and work environment (Shape), employer branding, talent acquisition and onboarding (Attract), performance and career opportunities (Develop), well-being and recognition (Engage), and ethics, diversity & inclusion and sustainability (Unite). Companies must re-apply for certification each year.

“We deeply thank our human resources team who generously give their time, energy and passion to ensure we remain a company that people feel excited and proud to be part of,” continued Mr. Zwinski. “The entire Chiesi USA team celebrates this certification as we continue our people-first commitment that allows us to achieve this high standard year after year.”

In addition to the U.S. certification, Chiesi Group achieved Top Employer Europe status for the 10th consecutive year and Top Employer in Italy status for the 14th year in a row. Further, the Chiesi Group affiliates of Brazil and Russia renewed their titles. The global recognitions support Chiesi Group’s commitment to its values and employee well-being.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit www.top-employers.com.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development center is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory programs. Chiesi, since 2019, is the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. The global B Corp movement promotes business as a force for good. Moreover, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. has changed in 2018 its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, by incorporating a double purpose for the creation of shared value, and to generate value for its business, for society and the environment. As a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to include objectives of common benefit in its bylaws and to report annually in a transparent way. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035.

For further information: www.chiesi.com

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, +1 (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

PP-G-0807 v1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c55aceb3-3c48-4c40-9fd3-a26027dd269d