Udemy to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 9, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today announced it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, after market close on February 9, 2022.



Udemy will host a conference call and earnings webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering here . The conference call will also be webcast live on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ .

Shortly after the conclusion of the live earnings call, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Udemy Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/ .

About Udemy

Udemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Apple, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

