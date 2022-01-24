Forefront Communications Adds Jed Hamilton as Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forefront Communications, the industry’s leading strategic marketing and communications agency focused on institutional fintech and capital markets firms, today announced that Jed Hamilton has joined its team of PR, digital marketing and content experts as Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service. With extensive experience on both the agency and client sides, Hamilton will help Forefront meet the growing demand for its services from buy-side, sell-side and service provider clients. Hamilton is based at Forefront’s headquarters in New York.

Founded in 2016, Forefront Communications now serves a client base of more than 30 capital markets and fintech firms. Hamilton will be responsible for overseeing all client activity and relationships across the business.

Hamilton brings to Forefront a deep knowledge of marketing and media strategy focused on the fintech space. Prior to joining Forefront, Hamilton served as Head of North America for Aspectus, a global PR firm specializing in financial technology, where he managed all campaign aspects for a number of leading clients, oversaw thought leadership and content creation, strategic planning and guidance, media training, business development, and successfully implemented a new practice area focused on impact investing. Hamilton’s previous agency experience also includes senior roles at ICR, Cognito and Intermarket (now a part of Lansons).

On the client side, Hamilton served as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Portware, now a part of FactSet, where he helped establish the firm as one of the industry’s leading trading technology providers. Earlier in his career, Hamilton was US Editor for Incisive Media, the publisher of WatersTechnology and Risk.net.

“We’re thrilled to have Jed join as Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service,” said Eric Soderberg, Forefront Managing Partner. “Jed’s deep experience as a leader in marketing and communications for capital markets and fintech firms makes him the ideal person to oversee our client relationships and drive the PR, content and digital programs that propel our clients’ businesses. Jed has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to successfully address the challenges we’re solving for today’s top fintech firms, and we couldn’t be happier to further expand our team with a professional of his caliber.”

“Forefront approaches marketing and communications for capital markets and fintech firms in a refreshingly unique way that addresses the realities of today’s media landscape,” said Hamilton. “Offering a fully-integrated suite of services backed by decades of experience from its senior leadership, the firm speaks the language of its clients and understands the intricacies of the space in a way that no one else does. I’m excited to be joining a great team and look forward to bringing innovative solutions to Forefront’s impressive roster of clients.”

Forefront’s billings grew 48% in 2021, increasing to $3.4M for the year. The firm expanded its brand offering in particular, completing full rebrand projects for industry leaders including Broadway Technology, RQD* Clearing and LiquidityBook. (See Forefront Client Case Studies here). In addition to Hamilton’s hire earlier this month, Forefront added Erin Kelly, Victoria Sanseverino and Lindsey Patterson as Associates over the past year to its rapidly expanding team of financial communications specialists.

“2021 was a year of considerable growth for Forefront, with more and more industry leaders turning to us to build their brands and run their entire marketing and communications function on an outsourced basis,” said Forefront Managing Partner Mark Dowd. “With our three practice areas – PR, content and digital – now fully built out, we are excited to have Jed aboard to oversee the delivery of these services for our clients.”

Forefront was named one of the top 18 boutique PR firms nationwide by Insider in April 2021, and was included on Observer’s prestigious Financial PR Honor Roll in 2019. The firm has also been recognized by the Bulldog PR Awards, PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards and the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Bronze Anvil Awards.

About Forefront Communications

Founded in 2016, Forefront Communications is an award-winning strategic communications firm — part PR, part content, part digital marketing, part creative — that’s laser-focused on propelling fintech and capital markets firms to the forefront. Our methodology — rock-solid foundational messaging overlaid with expert strategy and program execution — has been proven to separate our clients from the pack and drive meaningful business results. For more information, visit www.forefrontcomms.com.