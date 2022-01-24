RemSleep Holdings Inc Announces Engagement of New Investor Relations Firm and News Distributor

Tampa, FL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemSleep Holdings Inc (OTC PINK: RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients, is proud to announce that we have partnered with Preya Co and MCAP Mediawire to maximize our communication and exposure with current and potential shareholders in conjunction with refining and broadening our overall messaging and outreach. This is in anticipation and because of the overwhelming response from the public and medical field from our pending DeltaWave 510k approval and market release.

“We feel we owe it to our current and future investors to have partnered with a gold star firm to assist us with our investor relations moving forward. Maintaining an open line of communication with our shareholders and providing consistent, timely updates will only serve to add value to our company,” said Tom Wood, CEO of RemSleep.

Ms.Preya Narain, founder of Preya Co is an experienced microcap consultant based in New York. Her background as a highly active day-trader led her seeking to serve companies and investors with greater purpose, impact, positivity and perspective. In 2020, she assembled a team of high-performing professionals and formed Preya Co., a consulting team with over twenty years combined experience in OTC, OTCQB/QX, foreign and NASDAQ markets. Preya Co. currently serves as a Corporate Advisor, Investor Relations Manager, and Social Media Manager for several publicly traded companies in the space, as well as forensic research and extensive due diligence reports for issuers, shareholders, regulatory agencies and federal organizations.

MCAP Mediawire is a top contender in the news distribution arena, offering the number one press release, digital media and financial disclosure service for microcap and exchange listed companies. Their services give companies exposure to an audience of millions, including journalists, investors, day-traders, fund managers and social media/messaging platforms. This enables press releases, earnings statements, branded articles, shareholder updates, corporate achievements to reach a vast and diverse audience around the world.

