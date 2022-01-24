Membrane Filtration Market Worth USD 17.36 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising concerns towards good quality productivity especially in dairy and milk products is driving the membrane filtration market globally. Currently due to growing demand of food products and high competition among them requires quality products to be manufactured, this tendency has increased the demand of inline or in house filtration process and hence the membrane filtration market to flourish, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Membrane Filtration Market by Product Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), by Application (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 15.31 Billion in 2021. The global membrane filtration market size is expected to reach USD 17.36 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period.



List of Prominent Players in the Membrane Filtration Market:

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)

DowDuPont (US)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

3M Company (US)

Pall Corporation (US)

Koch Membrane Systems Inc (US)

SPX Flow, Inc. (US)

Veolia (France)

Prominent GmbH (Germany)

Porvair Filtration Group (UK)

Pentair Plc. (US)

Market Overview:

Increasing Demand in Industrial Filtration for Better Processing and Low Energy Cost is Driving the Membrane Filtration Market.

Membrane filtration is an effective method for the sterilization of heat-sensitive materials and it is also utilized to sterilize different liquids and gases (including air). It acts as a barrier and removes the contaminating microorganisms from the desired liquid or gas rather than destroying them. Membrane filtration is a promising new avenue with increasing pollution of water bodies as well as increasing complexities related to removal of PAHs from water, membrane filtration can be a cost-effective, compact, and time-efficient solution. Membrane filtration can also be implemented in large-scale industrial use.

Membrane filtration, used to remove dissolved substances and fine particles from solutions, has the potential to continuously separate and concentrate dyes from effluents. Compared with other methods, this process has some specific properties, such as resistance to temperature rise, adverse chemical environments, and microbial attack. Membrane filtration is suitable for the treatment of effluents containing low concentrations of dyes and recycling of textile wastewater, but is not effective in reducing the dissolved solid content, which may make it difficult to reuse water. These are some of the factors that are driving the membrane filtration market.

High Cost of Manufacturing & Maintenance is the Key Restraining Factor for Membrane Filtration Market

The processes are prone to membrane fouling effects which lead to decrease in permeate flux. Expensive cleaning and regeneration schemes are necessary for membrane filters. The high flow rates used in cross-flow feed can damage shear sensitive materials and hence regular maintenance is needed which is a expensive process. If the membrane manufacturing process is not precisely controlled, membranes with wide pore size distribution may result, giving poor separation performance. These are some of the restraining factors that are hindering the membrane filtration market.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Membrane Filtration Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of membrane filtration manufacturers, rising industrial and urban infrastructure and increasing petroleum prices is the key factors that are causing the use of membrane filtration market to achieve sustainability in industries. Countries such as India and China have huge potential for the market to flourish due to rising population and high demand of quality products. North America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe also are growing in membrane filtration market due to stringent regulations imposed by government bodies on sustainable development.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The membrane filtration market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced construction activities further affected the demand for membrane filters across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Membrane Filtration Market?

How will the Membrane Filtration Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Membrane Filtration Market?

What are the Membrane Filtration market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Membrane Filtration Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Membrane Filtration Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15.31 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 17.36 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 38% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product Type: - Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration



Application: - Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,

and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France,

Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil,

Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among

others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s

five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis,

regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by

segments and region, company market share analysis,

and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Membrane Filtration Market by Product Type (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), by Application (Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

