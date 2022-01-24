MINILUXE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CANADIAN BEAUTY INFLUENCER VERONICA CHU

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce the start of an ongoing partnership with leading Canadian beauty professional and influencer Veronica Chu.



“We first met Veronica as we were preparing for our listing on the TSXV, and our launch in the Canadian market in 2022. We were immediately struck by the commonality of our purpose and values,” said Tony Tjan, co-founder and Executive Chairman of MiniLuxe. “Veronica has become a powerful advocate for a largely overlooked group of vocational workers in the beauty industry, and we are thrilled to be working with her to share the stories of the diverse women who build meaningful careers in the nail industry.”

Ms. Chu has a family history of working in the nail salon industry, which she acknowledges gave her the foundation she needed to build her dynamic career. The recent events surrounding the pandemic and a rise in Anti-Asian racism provided a catalyst for Ms. Chu to be more open in sharing her personal story with her audience. “At this point in my life and in the world, I feel as though I need to be a voice for a very under-spoken subculture of Asian people that tend to be quieter about things. When I met the MiniLuxe team and learned more about how they are looking to elevate the working conditions and safety standards in the nail industry and celebrate the artistry and creativity of the designers working in their studios, it felt like a natural fit.”

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts is a digital-first, socially-responsible lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform for the nail and waxing industry. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been setting industry standards for health, hygiene, and fair labour practices in its efforts to transform the most used, but highly under-regulated nail care industry. MiniLuxe looks to become one of the largest inclusionary educators and employers of vocational women workers by empowering Asian-American, Asian-Canadian, and other diverse members on its talent empowerment platform.

Today, MiniLuxe derives its revenue streams across talent services (nail care and waxing services) and product revenue (through its own proprietary clean nail care products). MiniLuxe is driven by a fully integrated digital-first platform that manages all client bookings, preferences and payments and provides designers with the ability to manage scheduling, clientele preferences, performance and compensation tracking, and training content. Since its founding, MiniLuxe has performed over 2 million services.

