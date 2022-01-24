GenTech’s Fizzique® Secures More Retailers with Initial Order from T & A Distribution

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Food ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, received its first distribution order from a Midwest location of T&A Distribution for its fast expanding brand Fizzique® ( www.drinkfizzique.com )

Sales Director of the company, Kyle Brammer, commented, “My team covers all of our brands here at GenTech, from Storm and American Metabolix, to SINFIT and Fizzique. We are exploring our long-standing relationships with distributors and retailers for our original brands to help RJ and the beverage team to gain marketshare quickly. It is proving to be an incredibly lucrative strategy as the synergies are obvious.”

T & A Distributions, based out of Chicago, Illinois, services a substantial retail footprint across the US Midwest with stores, such as, Plaza Health, Core Supplements, Health Kick and Fitness Formula Clubs, just to name but a few. Todd Daskowski, CEO of T & A Distribution, commented that, “Fizzique is a one-of-a-kind product that I think all my accounts will easily get behind. Add in the fact that I get to work with Kyle and his sales team, and it’s an easy decision to make.” Management at the company is attributing this early success to the strong relationships the sales team at GenTech has with a wide network of existing clients within all channels of trade.

The company recently announced that it had begun to take orders from United Natural Foods Incorporated (UNFI) a $20B revenue publicly traded company, supplies stores, such as, Whole Foods®, with whom GenTech’s Nature Soothie® already sells through, as well as, Giant Eagle®, Wegman's®, Raley’s®, Safeway®, Vitacost® and Harmony’s®.

In 2021, the company signed up Vitacost and the Kroger® digital team to take the product to their customer base, too. Whilst a much longer sales cycle, with substantial orders, large retailer form a crucial part of the Fizzique revenue model. Smaller distributors, though, are fundamental to the sales and market acceptance of the Fizzique product and are nurtured by GenTech, because of their vital role.

Kroger acquired Vitacost in 2014 for $280 million in a deal that provided the grocery giant with fresh exposure to e-commerce and the growing organics, supplement, and functional foods marketplace. Vitacost’s annual sales have already grown over 180% since the acquisition.

*See https://ecommercedb.com/en/store/vitacost.com for more information.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.



Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

Attachment