NSAV ANNOUNCES TOKENOMICS FOR ITS GROUNDBREAKING METAVERSE SST TOKEN FOR METAFI (MNCN), EXPANDS PRESENCE IN GAMEFI MARKET

London, England, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced the tokenomics for its groundbreaking Metaverse Share Swap Token (SST), the MNCN. The token is a 50/50 partnership with Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ . NSAV will receive 7.5% of the total tokens issued as its founder’s pool allotment, of which a substantial portion will be directed towards NSAV’s previously announced share buyback program. The NSAV MNCN SST Token will have a fully diluted market cap of $380 million.

MNCN Tokenomics:

Total Tokens to be issued – 380 million

Token Price - $1.00 per token

Lockup period for token purchasers – 3 months

Lockup period for founder’s tokens – 3 months after final campaign

Attractive Private Round discount for NSAV shareholders – to be announced shortly

Campaign to start within 8 business days.

Last month, NSAV and Metaverse Network announced the launch of the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment, but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable, and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity.

GameFi is out to become a game-changer in the industry, after unveiling an innovative staking and evolution system that applies a game-like strategy to the crypto market.

NSAV’s De-Fi-GameFi venture with Metaverse Network LLC. will go public in New York in Q1 2022.

Last week, NSAV announced that it has agreed to acquire a 10% stake in cryptocurrency exchange, BQEX Ltd. https://bqex.ltd/ . BQEX Exchange has over 4 million registered users and is owned and operated by Metaverse Network LLC.

W. Y. Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, "We are thrilled to be able to announce the launch of the private sale of our pioneer Metaverse SST token in the next eight business days. Once again, the NSAV team has come through with a quality product in a timely manner. We are very impressed with the advanced technical ability of the NSAV team and we are truly intrigued about the design of this Metaverse Shares Swap Token structure for MetaFi SST ecology.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are truly excited to be working with Metaverse Network LLC., as this project will extend our ECOsystem, along with the 4 million registered users of BQEX, as well as the leverage from the Metaverse and GameFi to “MetaFi” platforms, which MNC is going to deploy. According to public information, Metaverse has the potential to be a $1 trillion market, which we can harness from, and we believe NSAV should also prepare for this era to arrive.”

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy.

About BQEX:

BQEX (Best Quality Exchange) is a Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange that was established in 2017. BQEX has over 4 million registered users globally and lists over 50 cryptocurrencies. BQEX also has inbuilt multi-functional ETF windows that support project developers, in order to provide the best investment experiences to their users.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

