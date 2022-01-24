SFIO adopts new corporate name ‘Starfleet Innotech, Inc.’

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) announced today the formal change of its corporate name, replacing its previous name “Smokefree Innotec, Inc.” The new identity reflects the conglomerate’s ambitious new direction as a global asset management company.



“This is an important moment in our history as a company,” said Jeths Lacson, chairman and chief executive officer of SFIO. “When we began developing our plans for a network of innovative companies working in conjunction to explore new frontiers of innovation, we couldn’t help but draw inspiration from the sci-fi classics we grew up with. As Starfleet, we’re leading this new alliance, sharing knowledge and resources to help our businesses go where none of their industries have gone before.”

SFIO is focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines — as well as new offices in the United States and United Arab Emirates — the company invests in high-growth businesses, supporting them through partnerships and opportunities, before leveraging their international presence to help them scale exponentially.

Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration — SFIO says they are on a hyper-growth path towards building a thriving global business ecosystem.

“This past year, we’ve gathered a formidable roster of technologists, strategists, communicators, and leaders to drive Starfleet Innotech, Inc. into the future,” Lacson said. “Armed with what I believe is a truly interstellar team, our goal is to kick our businesses across the F&B and Real Estate industries into warp speed.”

Over the next three years, SFIO plans to elevate their portfolio on the global market and pioneer new technologies, with the goal of uplisting to a major stock exchange by 2024.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Epiphany Café

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: info@sfio.co.nz

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

