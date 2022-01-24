GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended January 22, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces its Discord membership surpassed the 17,000-member mark! This month, the Company expanded on some of its existing games, running the first ever Sword and Shield event within the Pokemon VGC category, and the first Historic Format event for our Magic the Gathering Arena community.



In the months ahead, the Company is actively planning to expand into more of the most popular games, looking to add events for popular titles like Fortnite, Valorant, and League of Legends. Speaking of League of Legends, for those who enjoy playing MOBAs, the Company has added an event for MLBB to our lineup in February - as a Mobile Game, it is accessible to play even when you are on the go! Another game title the Company will be supporting for the first time in February is the newly released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (This game broke into the top five for most played games on the Steam charts this weekend!)

Luis Arce, President, said, “I have been writing about the Metaverse because it is a game changer. The Metaverse is an enclosure of all digital platforms, realizing maximum market share in an evolved demand-driven environment. Accepting that consumers are engaging with brand content on multi-screens simultaneously across platforms, brands are willing open their markets so consumers can continue their engagement when crossing platforms serving as influencers for brands throughout the new digital universe.”

The interests within eSports makes this community increasingly powerful, with a continuous infusion of capital into the eSports industry from advertising and media spends, which in turn fuels the engaging solutions that deepen consumer, gaming, and brand relations in one place. GGToor is in talks with companies that already are in the Metaverse. The Company is striving to integrate its gaming platform in the form of virtual stadiums where players can interact with all the Metaverse population in an integrated way.

One of the functionalities being developed by GGToor is a skill ranking system. The system is being designed to reward top players and to give a real opportunity to the new and inexperienced players to climb the leaderboards. The ranking system allows players of equal caliber to play against each other, as opposed to someone new to the game immediately pairing against a more experienced player. By separating the experienced players from the newbies, each player has a real chance to learn, train and compete with players at their level as they improve.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@GGToorcorp.com

https://GGToorcorp.com/

https://GGToor.com/home.php