Konica Minolta Unveils AccurioPrint 2100 Press

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its AccurioPrint 2100, a new monochrome high-speed 100ppm press perfect for a central in-house printing facility, a print-for-pay or an office environment with high-volume printing needs. Built with advanced technology and designed to help increase customer profitability with enhanced productivity and smooth, streamlined workflows, the AccurioPrint 2100 provides sturdy construction, high performance and smart inline finishing options.

The affordable and cost-effective AccurioPrint 2100 runs at 100 letter size pages per minute and can produce a monthly peak volume of up to 2.25 million letter size pages per month. It supports various media types, from 40gsm to up to 350gsm and up to 300g/m2 duplex. The optional Intelligent Media Sensor (IM-101) supports media detection, a function to automatically detect the type and basis weight of paper.

Other features of the AccurioPrint 2100 include a common user interface with color machines, enhanced office connectivity functions and a high-speed dual color scanner. Konica Minolta’s own advanced second-generation color processing technology, Screen-enhancing Activity Digital Process (SEAD), combines an array of technical innovations to provide exceptional image quality at top speed, plus an automatic front-to-back registration adjustment. All the pioneering technologies of the environmentally friendly AccurioPrint 2100 are designed to help customers rethink possibilities and streamline production to help eliminate input time and reduce errors.

Konica Minolta’s commitment to developing market-shaping innovations with functionality to help customers’ businesses grow is also evidenced through AccurioPro, its own suite of digital software solutions for professional printing. AccurioPro includes centralized management, automated workflow processing, color management, seamless integration of different printing technologies and full connectivity of all Konica Minolta printing systems, from input to output.

The Konica Minolta AccurioPro Print Manager is also a standard tool to help customers get the most out of their print production with fast and easy job management. It offers various functions to improve overall workflow, such as job monitoring, editing and hot folder functions.

The AccurioPrint 2100 offers stacking capabilities of up to 4,200 sheets and a variety of finishing options including two-point corner stapling of up to 100 sheets, booklet-making up to 80 pages, tri-folding and 2- and 3-hole punching. Other finishing options include wire-bound books and different die sets for punching, creasing and perforation.

“At Konica Minolta, we are constantly rethinking print to redefine what it means for our industry tomorrow, and partnering with our clients to understand their needs and where they want to be in five, ten years’ time helps us design products that will create opportunities for long-term growth,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Through advanced automation technologies, the AccurioPrint 2100 can benefit any print production environment by increasing productivity while reducing costs.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

