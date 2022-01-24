Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 14/1/2022 41,185 573.87 23,634,902 Monday, 17 January 2022 387 560.00 216,720 Tuesday, 18 January 2022 4,058 559.15 2,269,031 Wednesday, 19 January 2022 4,511 557.37 2,514,296 Thursday, 20 January 2022 2,144 556.46 1,193,050 Friday, 21 January 2022 5,718 563.48 3,221,979 In the period 17/1/2022 - 21/1/2022 16,818 559.82 9,415,076 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/1/2022 58,003 569.80 33,049,978 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,578,727 treasury shares corresponding to 6.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments