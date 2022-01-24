Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 3 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14/1/2022
|41,185
|573.87
|23,634,902
|Monday, 17 January 2022
|387
|560.00
|216,720
|Tuesday, 18 January 2022
|4,058
|559.15
|2,269,031
|Wednesday, 19 January 2022
|4,511
|557.37
|2,514,296
|Thursday, 20 January 2022
|2,144
|556.46
|1,193,050
|Friday, 21 January 2022
|5,718
|563.48
|3,221,979
|In the period 17/1/2022 - 21/1/2022
|16,818
|559.82
|9,415,076
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 21/1/2022
|58,003
|569.80
|33,049,978
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,578,727 treasury shares corresponding to 6.19% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
