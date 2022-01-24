Everstream Analytics Supply Chain Risk Solutions Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstream Analytics, a leading provider of Supply Chain Risk Analytics and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that Everstream Analytics’ Platform is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.



Everstream Analytics provides pre-transit and real-time shipment risk analytics and ETAs. Everstream Analytics’ unique catalogue of risk data, including weather, transportation, geopolitical, legal, and other data, provides up to 1,500 disruption notices a day that are filtered and made relevant to client shipment networks through artificial and human intelligence. Offering Everstream risk analytics with Oracle Transportation Management helps deliver a risk-adjusted supply chain, which improves agility and resilience.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

“We are very proud to have Everstream’s risk analytics work with the industry-leading Oracle Transportation Management. This relationship allows us to bring standardized risk scoring to a much wider group of innovative supply chains and continue to build a common language for actionable risk insights,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream Analytics.

Everstream Analytics risk scores and predictive insights set the world’s supply chain standard, helping global companies turn supply chains into business-changing assets. Removing the traditional blinders of traditional data, we offer more complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions to help companies get in front of what’s ahead. If you’re serious about building a better supply chain, Everstream will show you how to get there. Learn more at everstream.ai.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

