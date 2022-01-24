Enhance Your Experiences with Healthy Roots Hemp Products

Portland, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Roots Hemp is on a mission to tap into the power of nature and help as many people as possible. Built on a foundation of testing, transparency, and trust, Healthy Roots Hemp is a different kind of company that offers the highest-quality hemp and CBD products on the market, at an affordable cost.

With so many companies now involved in hemp cultivation and product manufacturing, figuring out where to start can be daunting. But Healthy Roots Hemp takes the guesswork out of the process–offering customers a trusted place to find the highest-quality CBD products. Healthy Roots Hemp manufactures every product sold and takes great pride in providing compassionate care and high-quality products sourced with local, raw materials, that are free of chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs. Healthy Roots Hemp is woman-owned, focused on vertical integration, offering locally sourced products manufactured 100% in Oregon.

Healthy Roots Hemp ensures full traceability from plant to package, with each product being tested and labeled, so customers can trust that each bottle is of equal quality–ensuring the products customers and their furry friends use are always safe and effective. In fact, Healthy Roots Hemp is a proud member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), going the extra mile to make sure every pet product offered is the highest quality possible. Customers can feel confident using Healthy Roots products for themselves or their pets because every full-spectrum hemp extract oil product is backed by a $1 million insurance policy–guaranteeing only the highest quality, every product, every time.

As seasoned experts in hemp, every member of the Healthy Roots Hemp family has first-hand experience with everything from hemp cultivation to recipe formulation–making these products unmatched in today’s market. Leveraging that knowledge, Healthy Roots Hemp is able to offer a wide variety of hemp-derived, CBD isolate and full-spectrum products, including tinctures, oils, edibles, topicals, and even pet products that are safe and effective. And, unlike the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in marijuana plants, cannabidiol (CBD) is non-psychoactive, which means it does not produce any intoxicating effects but still provides a wide array of benefits.

Healthy Roots Hemp’s patented formula of full-spectrum crude oil allows the robust cannabinoids and terpene profiles found in hemp to work in synergy–providing maximum benefits that aid in boosting overall wellbeing.

While there are countless potential benefits to using full-spectrum hemp extract oil, the experience should always be enjoyable. Thanks to Healthy Roots’ patented formula, customers can enjoy a wide range of delicious hemp extract oil products that contain minor cannabinoids, which helps to diffuse the more natural taste that comes with full-spectrum hemp products, or enjoy the full, robust flavors naturally derived from hemp.

Whether someone is seeking relaxation, or more targeted relief from aches and discomfort caused by everyday life, Healthy Roots Hemp provides a wide range of hemp products designed to enhance physical and mental health, and available for sale online at HealthyRootsHemp.com. And for those just getting started, HeatlhyRootsHemp.com also provides vast resources and information allowing anyone to learn more about hemp from industry experts.

About Healthy Roots

Oregon-based Healthy Roots Hemp Products is a CBD manufacturer and certified Women’s Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. Healthy Roots Hemp is grown on a family farm in Oregon and processed locally into full-spectrum hemp oil and manufactured in house at an FDA registered facility using only the highest of manufacturing practices and a constant commitment to quality and safety. Healthy Roots Hemp Products strives to conduct business in a transparent, honest, and professional manner, enforcing Good Manufacturing Practices at all times. Healthy Roots is certified with the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and is Farm Bill compliant and employs only qualified food handlers and securing all necessary food processing permits.

