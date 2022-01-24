Mydecine Partners with Combat Stress to Treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Veterans

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announced a partnership with Combat Stress (Combat Stress) and the King's College London to utilize psilocybin as part of a psychoactive-assisted psychotherapy treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans. Combat Stress will be one of several sites for Mydecine’s upcoming clinical trials.



Combat Stress is the leading charity aiding veterans’ mental health in the United Kingdom, providing treatment and support to former servicemen and women for over a century. They provide a range of online, community, outpatient and residential specialist mental health services to veterans with complex mental health issues related to their military service.

Professor Dominic Murphy, Head of Research at Combat Stress and President of the UK Psychological Trauma Society, has been named a Principal Investigator for the study which will utilize Mydecine’s lead psilocybin drug candidate, MYCO-001, as an adjunct to psychotherapy to treat severe PTSD in veterans that has otherwise been resistant to traditional forms of therapy. Data collected from the study will further advance Mydecine’s drug development pipeline and their ability to bring a much needed novel treatment to market.

“I am truly excited to be leading this study at Combat Stress,” stated Professor Murphy. “We know that the gold standard treatments for PTSD, provided by Combat Stress and other organizations, work for most veterans. However, for a minority, their symptoms do not improve. This collaboration offers great potential for research focused on new, innovative therapeutics that offer significant opportunities to bring hope to those veterans still living with the trauma of their military experiences.”

Mydecine Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rakesh Jetly, said, “The team is thrilled to be conducting studies within the veteran population where the help is needed most. During my 31 years as a medical officer and psychiatrist in the Canadian Armed Forces, I have seen first hand the impact PTSD has on our vets and their families. Sadly, many soldiers and veterans do not respond to the evidence-based treatments readily available to them and the search is on for new safe and effective treatments. Our troops fight and sacrifice together, so it only makes sense that we help them heal together.”

Mydecine CEO, Josh Bartch, said, “This partnership serves as another significant opportunity to expand our clinical trials and deliver on our mission to develop safe and effective alternative medicine people can trust. There is a big unmet need when it comes to treating PTSD and other mental health conditions, especially within the veteran population, and this partnership demonstrates the strong progress we continue to make in bringing psychoactive-assisted psychotherapies to the forefront of the market and bring hope for all those struggling with these conditions.”

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure.

