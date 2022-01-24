New Men’s Waterproof Black Parka Jacket Canada - Sustainable Winter Coat Collection 2022

Montreal, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Canadian fashion brand Frank And Oak has launched a new edition of their men’s Capital parka as part of their end-of-year releases. The parka is one of several products in the brand’s collection of weatherproof outerwear for both women and men.

More information on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The Capital winter parka is durable, waterproof, seam-sealed, and wind-resistant, designed to protect the wearer from cold and wet conditions.

In line with Frank And Oak’s commitment to green-friendly policies, the parka uses recycled materials for its multilayered fabric and fibre lining. Its featherless insulation mimics the appearance and performance of natural down for comfortable warmth. The new Capital parka is, thus, an optimal winter jacket.

Wearers will further benefit from the parka’s enhanced features for added convenience. Its inside adjustable waist ensures the wearer remains lastingly snug. Its smart magnetic pockets allow for easy storage of devices or wallets, without the need to unzip them time and time again.

The men's waterproof parka jacket is available throughout Canada and the United States, with varying sizes and styles catering to a wide range of people. It comes in 3 colours—black, rosin, and grey.

A satisfied customer says this about the Capital parka: “One of the best winter jackets I’ve worn to date. It’s a well-thought-out jacket that keeps the cold winter winds out. Plus points for being made of sustainable material as well. The magnetic buttons are a feature that all winter jackets should have. It’ll keep your head warm, and it’s light for travelling.”

With this latest announcement, Frank And Oak continues serving Canadian and American customers with an extensive array of clothing products. Besides the new Capital parka, women and men can order a variety of winter essentials from the brand’s website—sweatshirts, boots, cardigans, coats, and more.

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to learn more about Frank And Oak’s new Capital winter jacket.

