3D Printed Medical Devices Market is reaching a valuation of US$ 1,839.2 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is set to experience a significant growth rate of 16.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, with an estimated market value of around US$ 752.5 Mn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights’ projections, plastic materials hold a substantial share of over 69.0% in 2021 within the global market.

Currently heading towards a market value of over US$ 440 Mn, the global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is projected for stupendous growth at 16.1% CAGR during 2022- 2028. North America will remain the leading market for 3D Printed Medical Device sales, whereas the market attractiveness of Asia Pacific has been rising notably.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 637.1 Mn Market Value 2028 US$ 1,839.2 Mn CAGR 2022-2028 16.1% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 73.1%



The market growth is primarily assisted by advancements in 3D printing technology, surging government spending in healthcare sector, increasing usage of 3D printed medical devices for medical procedures, and relative simplification of the manufacturing process of 3D printed medical devices. Introduction of Computer-aided Design (CAD) for 3D printing can create trail ready devices, thereby reducing manufacturing time, time to market as well as operational cost.

Key Takeaways - 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Study

Although metals and alloys are most preferably used for 3D printed medical devices, biomaterial inks are expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to their highly biocompatible and versatile physical properties.

PolyJet - InkJet 3D printing technology currently holds maximum share of 3D printed medical devices market. However, consistent development and adoption of innovative technologies may reduce the 3D printed medical devices market share of this technology during the forecast period.

Use of 3D printing technology in orthopedic implants is shaping the future of 3D printed medical devices market. It currently accounts for nearly half of the market value.

The consistently expanding patient pool and growing preference for personalized implants in joint replacement surgeries will remain key boosters to growth of 3D printed medical devices demand in orthopedics.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland BENELUX, China, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, North Africa, GCC Countries, North Africa and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Technology, Application, Material, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled 3D Systems, Inc.

Arcam AB

Stratasys Ltd.

FabRx Ltd.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

EnvisionTEC

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Bio3D Technologies

Who Is Winning?

Until late 2016, the key focus of most leading players in the 3D printed medical devices market was geographic expansion through acquisition and merger. In May 2016, Johnson & Johnson announced collaboration with a subsidiary of HP Inc. for manufacturing personalized healthcare solutions at reduced costs through 3D printing techniques. J&J collaborated with Organovo to carry out feasibility study on bio printed human tissue for testing new medications to work with Carbon 3D, famous for ultra-fast Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) technology for production of custom surgical devices.

The focuses is now gradually shifting towards expansion through strategic partnerships to improve their distribution network. For instance, in 2017, Envision partnered with ScanSource, Inc. to deliver 3D printing solutions to resellers in the Americas. Similarly, in 2018, 3D Systems and Stryker announced distribution partnership for VSP (Virtual Surgical Planning) and anatomical models for carniomaxillofacial specialty.

Future market insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on 3D printed medical devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2021 and projections from 2022 - 2029 based on application (orthopedic implants, dental implants, carnio-maxillofacial Implant), material type (metals and alloys, biomaterial inks and plastics) technology (stereolithography (SLA) – liquid-based 3D printing, selective layer sintering (SLS) – powder-based 3d printing, digital light processing(DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM)-plastic filament extrusion-based, polyjet - inkjet 3D printing, electronic beam melting (EBM) ) end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers) in seven key regions.

