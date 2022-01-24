CEA Industries Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “CEAD” on OTCQB Exchange

Effective at the Open of Market Trading Today, The Company Began Trading as CEA Industries Inc. (OTCQB: CEAD)



Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: CEAD), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced that at the open of market trading today, January 24, 2022, its trading name on the OTCQB stock exchange changed from “Surna Inc.” to “CEA Industries Inc.”, and its ticker symbol changed from “SRNA” to “CEAD”. This accompanies the previously reported corporate name change from Surna Inc. to CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries’ Chairman and CEO Tony McDonald, said, “In 2021, we announced an aggressive long-term growth strategy. Moving to a new stock ticker is a reflection of the progress we have made, as it further establishes CEA Industries Inc. as a diversified company with broadened horizons.”

No action is required by the Company’s current shareholders as a result of this change, and the change in its ticker symbol will have no effect on its business goals, strategy, or fees and expenses.

For more information on CEA Industries Inc., the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available at ir.ceaindustries.com.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries, doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, a proven leader in controlled environment agriculture, knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Jamie English

Vice President, Marketing Communications

jamie.english@surna.com

(303) 993-5271